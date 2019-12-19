Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tiptoe higher, sterling wounded before BoE

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 06:19 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tiptoe higher, sterling wounded before BoE
Image Credit: Flickr

Asian shares edged higher on Thursday amid growing confidence in the global outlook following improving economic indicators and a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08%. Australian shares were up 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.12%. The pound nursed heavy losses due to concerns Britain could still crash out of the European Union without a trade deal in place after a transition period ending in December 2020.

Traders also await a Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting later Thursday. No change in policy is expected, but the meeting could pose further downside risks for sterling if more policymakers swing to the dovish camp and vote for an interest rate cut. The overall sentiment was supportive of equities and riskier assets, but less favorable for safe-haven assets like bonds due to expectations that economic growth will start to pick up next year after a tumultuous 2019.

"Data has been generally supportive of an improvement in economic performance," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney. "Investors can look forward to stronger growth next year, but a lot of this has already been reflected in share markets."

Traders are also monitoring a vote in the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives over whether to impeach Republican U.S. President Donald Trump. However, market reaction is unlikely to be significant given it is widely expected that the Republican-controlled Senate will not vote to remove Trump from office.

U.S. stock futures edged 0.02% lower in Asia on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.04% on Wednesday, weighed by a steep drop in FedEx Corp shares after the U.S. parcel delivery company cut its fiscal 2020 profit forecast. Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 hit its fifth consecutive record high, and analysts said market sentiment remained largely upbeat following last week's announcement of an initial U.S.-China trade agreement.

Other analysts pointed to recent data releases showing economic improvements in China, the United States, and Germany as reasons to be more optimistic. In the currency market, sterling traded at $1.3087, having tumbled more than 3% from an 18-month high struck on Dec. 13 after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party scored a landslide victory in a general election.

Against the euro, the pound stood at 84.96 pence, close to its weakest since Dec. 4. Johnson's government on Tuesday ruled out an extension to the December 2020 deadline for negotiations on a trade deal with the EU, creating a new Brexit cliff-edge and cutting short sterling's post-election rally.

The focus shifts to the BoE's policy meeting later Thursday. At its previous meeting, two of the central bank's nine policymakers voted to cut interest rates. British inflation remained mired at a three-year low in November, data showed on Wednesday, and uncertainty surrounding Brexit remains high, but this is unlikely to shift expectations that monetary policy will remain on hold.

U.S. crude dipped 0.08% to $60.88 a barrel in Asia after U.S. government data showed a decline in crude inventories. However, prices are likely to be supported due to production cuts coming from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...

2+2 dialogue: US, India discuss terrorism, sign industrial security agreement

The US and India on Wednesday discussed a range of strategic and security issues, including the use of terrorism as statecraft, as they held their second 22 dialogue here during which the two sides signed an industrial security agreement th...

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019