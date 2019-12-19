2019 Witnessed a Major Shift Towards Intelligent Automation: Study by AIM & AnalytixLabs

BENGALURU, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study titled 'Data Science and AI trends in India to watch out for in 2020' by Analytics India Magazine and AnalytixLabs has showcased interesting results for the coming year. The study says that there has been a major shift this year towards intelligent automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning that is changing the face of all major sectors - right from new policies by the Indian Government, to micro-adoption by startups and SMEs.

The study aims at exploring the key strategic shifts that enterprises are most likely to make in the coming years to stay relevant and intelligent in this ever-evolving market.

While customer acquisition, investment in enterprise-grade data infrastructure, personalised products were some of the key trends from 2018, this year the trends suggested a shift towards the democratisation of AI and a push into hardware and software.

According to the study, some of the areas that have witnessed remarkable developments are deep learning, RPA and neural networks which, in turn, is affecting all the major industries such as marketing, sales, banking and finance, and others.

Some of the most popular tools as per the study are the rise of hyper-automation, humanized AI products, advancement in natural language processing and conversational AI and more.

It also suggested that a rise in explainable AI will be another exciting development that the industry is likely to see in the coming year. Some of the other trends that will make into popularity charts are saving the data lakes, data security getting mainstream, augmented analytics and AI, increasing awareness on the ethical use of AI, and more.

The study suggests that automation is the future of analytics and data science experts are confident that most of the data-based tasks are going to be automated in the coming future.

Another interesting innovation that the industry is gearing towards is the data collection and storage technology that is going to directly impact how the data is stored and processed.

Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine said, "Automation is definitely the future of analytics industry and it will not only ease the mundane tasks but will also help in the decision-making processes in the long run. Another important facet that AI industry is going to witness is the involvement of AI in human lifestyles and interactions. Having said that, the industry still faces challenges such as biased AI, accelerated hacking, AI terrorism and more, which the industry is hopeful will be addressed soon."

Sumeet Bansal, CEO & Co-founder, AnalytixLabs said, "Applied AI & Machine Learning has already become part of our lives in form of chatbots, virtual digital assistants etc. With leaps in quantum computing, humanized AI is bound to grow at rapid pace and become even more pervasive. Hyper-automation is already knocking on the door but one shouldn't be worried because of it. Analytics literacy and embracing intelligent automation will actually create higher value new job roles and higher productivity."

To access the complete study, visit here:

https://analyticsindiamag.com/data-science-ai-trends-in-india-to-watch-out-for-in-2020-by-analytics-india-magazine-analytixlabs/

About Analytics India Magazine (AIM)

Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, big data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field and challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas with our ardent and action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leveraged for future impact.

Visit AIM at www.analyticsindiamag.com

About AnalytixLabs

AnalytixLabs pioneers in analytics training since 2011 and as one of the first analytics training institutes, it is widely acclaimed and known for high-quality training by industry experts themselves. After establishing themselves as the top analytics training institute in Delhi NCR, they slowly and steadily progressed to earn the same reputation pan India based on their stellar record and student satisfaction. Their students are placed in leading companies across industries like Accenture, American Express, AbsolutData, Axtria, Bank of America and McKinsey. They are focused on helping their clients develop skills in basic and advanced analytics to enable them to emerge as "Industry Ready" professionals and enhance their career opportunities. It was co-founded by Sumeet Bansal, Ankita Gupta and Chandra Mouli.

Visit AnalytixLabs at www.analytixlabs.co.in

