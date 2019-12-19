Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patanjali Ayurved completes acquisition of bankrupt Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore

Debt-ridden Ruchi Soya's resolution is complete with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved depositing Rs 1,100 crore equity in a State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to acquire the edible oil maker for Rs 4,350 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:23 IST
Patanjali Ayurved completes acquisition of bankrupt Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore
Ruchi Soya is the second big insolvency case to be completed this week. Image Credit: ANI

Debt-ridden Ruchi Soya's resolution is complete with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved depositing Rs 1,100 crore equity in a State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to acquire the edible oil maker for Rs 4,350 crore. Patanjali completed the payment to lenders on Wednesday. The remaining money will be paid through bank loans.In April, Patanjali had received approval of financial creditors to acquire Ruchi Soya. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave its approval to the resolution plan in early September.

Sources said Patanjali has settled Rs 4,350 crore of dues Ruchi Soya had towards financial creditors by infusing Rs 1,100 crore equity and arranging another Rs 3,250 crore via debt. The acquisition will help Patanjali acquire edible oil plants and soyabean oil brands like Mahakosh and Ruchi Gold.

Out of the Rs 4,350 crore offered by Patanjali group, Rs 4,235 crore will be utilised to pay creditors while Rs 115 crore will be used for capital expenditure and working capital requirements of Ruchi Soya. Ruchi Soya is the second big insolvency case to be completed this week. The world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel on Monday completed the acquisition of Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore.

Patanjali Ayurved is a consumer goods company with manufacturing units at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. It manufactures mineral and herbal products. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for 5G rollout

Greenland will pick Swedens Ericsson over Chinas Huawei to supply equipment for its fifth-generation 5G telecoms network, state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.5G is coming to Greenland, but no date has been set for this y...

Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out of third ODI, Saini named his replacement

India pacer Deepak Chahar was on Thursday ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies owing to a back injury and replaced by Navdeep Saini. The series is currently locked 1-1 with the final ODI to be played here on Su...

India pitches for H-1B visa holders during 2+2 dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pitched strongly for the issuance of H-1B visa to Indians, underling their significant contributions to the US society, economy and polity and deepening of bilateral ties. The H1B visa is a non-imm...

AMU teachers take out silent march protesting CAA

Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held silent march opposing the Citizens Amendment Act on Thursday, days after the institute witnessed police crackdown against its students who were agitating against the new legislation.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019