Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management gets shareholders' nod for name change

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:36 IST
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management gets shareholders' nod for name change

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on Thursday said that it has received shareholders' approval for changing the name of the company to Nippon Life India Asset Management. In the filing to BSE the company said that 99.659 of all votes cast by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd's shareholders were in favour of the name change.

The company had earlier sought shareholders approval by way of special resolution through a postal ballot for changing the company's name. Shares of the company were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 38.55 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

TN: Chennai Police revoke permission for rally in Valluvarkootam

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Dec 19 Amid Citizenship Amendment row, Chennai Police on Thursday revoked permission to hold a rally in Valluvarkootam, informed police official. The protestors are meanwhile planning to defy the police and are sla...

Scottish leader: will consider all options if UK blocks independence vote

Scotlands nationalist government will consider all options to achieve self-determination for Scots if the British government tries to stop it from holding a referendum on Scottish independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursda...

UPDATE 1-Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for 5G rollout

Greenland will pick Swedens Ericsson over Chinas Huawei to supply equipment for its fifth-generation 5G telecoms network, state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.5G is coming to Greenland, but no date has been set for this y...

Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out of third ODI, Saini named his replacement

India pacer Deepak Chahar was on Thursday ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies owing to a back injury and replaced by Navdeep Saini. The series is currently locked 1-1 with the final ODI to be played here on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019