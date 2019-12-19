Bipasha Basu Felicitates Winners At Blindwink - India Excellence Awards - 2019

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

India Excellence Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink. The most sought after awards were organized on 15th December 2019 (Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink

The list of awardees are:

Education Winners are:

Best Placement Group Of Institutes In Gujarat - Sigma Group Of Institutions, Best Bank / PSC / KAS Coaching In South India - Presidency Career Point, Most Impactful Career Counselling and Education Consultancy in Bangalore - Meritline, India's Best Overseas Medical Education Consultants - World Education Centre, Best Immigration Consultants in Ferozpur - Aerial Immigration Consultants, Most Dedicated Educationist & Principal In North Maharashtra, India - Dr. Fr. Sheejan Thomas CMI, Chavara Institutions, Maharashtra, Most Impactful Woman Educationist & Corporate Trainer In Mumbai - Manisha Agrawal (CEO, Exuberance Academy), Best PG Medical Coaching Institute in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh - Ingenious and Advanced Medical Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CCIAMS, Hyderabad), Best Aviation Hospitality Institute for Academic & Placement Excellence in South India - Blue Wings Group Of Institution(College Of Aviation & Management Studies), Best Innovative Robotics Program For School And College - Srisha Robotics Academy, India's Leading IT Training Institute - IICL- Indian Institute of Computer Learning, Outstanding Youth Educationist For Excellence in Medical/ Engineering Entrance And School Coaching in Central India - Sai Professional Academy, Best Emerging Woman Entrepreneur And Social Worker In India - Radhe Radhe Welfare Society, Best CBSE / ICSE Tutorials In Navi Mumbai - Nirmaan Tutorials, Iconic Edupreneur For Quality Education to Rural Students In Chandauli - Rajaneesh Singh/ J. S. Public School, Chandauli, Best Aviation Hospitality Training Institute In South India - MJ Group of Companies, Outstanding Educationist Promoting Indian Heritage & Cultural Education - Ms. Poornima Rajini, Most Influential Woman Edupreneur in Early Childhood Education in Bangalore - IVSS Education (OPC) Private Limited, Most Influential Woman Edupreneur In Karnataka - Dr. Priya Gaddgi Modi MBBS, MD radiology, The Best Quality Teachers Training Pan India - Institute of International Teachers Training, Best Visitor & Study Visa Consultants in Punjab - My Choice Visa Advisers.

Healthcare & Research Sector Winners are:

India's Most Impactful Woman Healthcare Entrepreneur - Dr. Payel Biswas Soo, Best Multispeciality Homeopathy Clinic - Dr. Vinay R, Best Innovative Researcher Of The Year - Dr. Ranjita Shegokar, Best Homeopathic And Cosmetologist In Mumbai - Dr. Mahek Qureshi, Excellence in Aesthetic Medicine & Woman Entrepreneur in Holistic Healthcare - Dr Lita Mohapatra, Founder/ Director Clinilogic Aesthetics, Pharma, Health & Wellness Centre, Best Biotech Lab in South India - Xcellogen Biotech India Pvt Ltd, Best Researcher Award - Lekshmi Gangadhar, Outstanding Excellence & Contribution In Modern Homeopathy Science & Treatment - Dr. Vijaykumar A. Mane (M. D. Homeopathy), Excellence In Providing Quality Healthcare Services In Trivandrum - SP Multi Speciality Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Excellence In Pharmaceutical Sector - Converge Biotech Private Limited., Most Trusted Weight Loss Clinic In Maharashtra – Dr. Dahane's Diet And Weightloss Clinic, Outstanding Excellence In Skin & Hair Services, North East – Dr. Paramita Gogoi, Best Woman Entrepreneur For Health Tech Innovation - Sugandha / Docttocare, Outstanding Services To Community In Oral And Pediatric Healthcare In Hubli - Dr. Rishika Habib, Outstanding Academic Excellence In Healthcare Skill Development & Management In India - Dr.Ramya Hari/Apollo Medskills Limited, Outstanding Contribution In Agarwood Plantation & Conservation In India - AWK Research India Pvt. Ltd (Dr. Shamsudheen, K P), Outstanding Contribution In Advanced Dental And Endodontics In Coimbatore - Dr. A. Ashok Kumar Apple Dental Care.

Real Estate Achievers / Architects / Decor & Designing Winners are:

Best Trending Smart Furniture Company in India - Spacemax Indoor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Most Innovative Hi Tech Interior Designers - Innerscapes, Most Innovative Interior Designer In Raipur - Priyanka Agrawal, Fastest Growing Turnkey Interior Designers In Bangalore - Kredenza Interior Studios, Best International Interior Designer - Design by Lavassa / Imandeep Singh Lamba, The Most Innovative Interior/Architects in Delhi - YellowArchStudio by Kushal G., Best Consumer Rated Interior Designing Firm In Kolkata - Krishnendu Parui / Crew For You Handyman Service Pvt Ltd, Best Woman Entrepreneur For Excellence In Architecture & Designing - Iconic Design Solutions, Best Bespoke Interior Designing Firm In Eastern India - Insignia Interior, Best Innovative Architects & Landscape Designers in Central India - Ar. Sumit Jhawar, Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Creative Excellence In Designing - Mr. Pulin Shah ( Kal Designs), Best Green Compliant Interior Designers - Ms Seme Nadvi (Samay Innovation), Best Bespoke Luxury Space Designers In Delhi NCR - DDJ Studio, by Ruchi & Shashank, Leading Premium Home Decor & Designing Company In Hyderabad - Gruhasutra Innovative Interiors Pvt, Best Builders of Affordable Housing Projects In Rajasthan - UniqueShree" - An Initiative By Unique Builders, Jaipur, Most Preferred Exquisite Luxury Designers In Bangalore - Samanta's Studio, Best Online Platform For Architecture, Interior Design And Building Construction Industry - Archiipedia Pvt. Ltd, Best Turnkey Design build Firm In South India - Radianz Interiors, Best Emerging Real Estate Developers - Saish Construction, Youngest Emerging Architect In Nagpur - Ar. Ritu Chanekar M/s Ritu And Associates, Young Entrepreneur For Innovative Excellence In Interior Decorative Laminates - Shivalik Roy, Royale Touche Inc, Best Consumer Rated Designers In Delhi - Good Fortune Designs, Best Commercial Interior Designers In Mumbai - Shaikh Consultants, Best Emerging Interior Designers In New Delhi - Dexterous Dessins, Most Stylish Architecture & Design Studio In Bangalore - Int-Hab architecture+design Studio, Leading Manufacturers Of Concrete Blocks/ Bricks & Pavers In Assam - Devi Udyog, Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Mumbai - ESI Design Studio.

Art/Fashion / Beauty / Fitness/Photography Industry Winners are:

Best Handloom Banarasi Weaving Textile & Lifestyle Products - M/S Twinkle, A&N Signature/ Best Florist in Ranchi - Nasif Ahmed/ A&N Signature, Best Trending Western & Ethinic Clothes Collection With Competitive Prices In Kolkata - Decor Diva by Puja Jaiswal prop. Kiran Jaiswal, Youngest International Supermodel - Ananya Rai, Most Stylish Bridal Makeover Artist in Chennai - Karthika B3 Bridal Studios, Best Bridal And Critical Makeover Artist In West Bengal - Sneha Adhia / Sneha's Makeup Studio & Academy, Best Wedding Wear Designers in West Bengal - Rosetta’s Wedding Store, Most Promising Makeup And Hair Artist In North Eastern India - Pretty Women Skin Care Clinic, Most Creative Freelance Makeup Artist & Hairstylist In North India - Makeover By Stuti, Best Professional Makeup Artist And Trainer In Maharashtra - Poonam Bhoir (Poonamsbridalstudio & Makeup Academy), Best Bridal Boutique In Bangalore - The Bride by Garima Maheshwari, Most Inspiring Young Woman Entrepreneur for Excellence in Dance & Fitness Training - Megha RC, Most Preferred Makeup Artist in Bangalore - Divya Ashokkumar, Best Beauty Salon & Academy In Jalandhar - Kajal The Family Salon, Yogesh Kumar, Best Beauty & Skin Care Salon Chain in Tamilnadu - STUDIEO7, Best Designer Men Apparel Couture In Bangalore - IM-Magnet (Stylist - Arunn Raj ), Most Preferred Celebrity Makeup Artist In Tamil Nadu - Sowmya Deepak, Best Of India Contemporary Artist - Kruti Raghani Mehta, Most Creative Young Fashion Designer In West Bengal - Jahnabi.

Products & Service Industry Winners are:

India's Most Influential Success & Wealth Mentor - Darshan Somaiya, Most Influential Social Media Expert - Yogendra Singh Rathore, Best Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani Food Chain In Chennai - SS Hyderabad Biryani Pvt. Ltd., Best Facility Management Services Pan India - M/s Golden Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd., Fastest Growing AI and Digital Transformation Company - Pactera Technology International Ltd., Leading Designer Saree Retailers In Hyderabad - Jagadamba Sareers, Leading Growth-Oriented Digital Marketing Company in India - lessburn, Best Luxurious Resort & Water Park In Gujarat - Mahi Watergate Resort & Club, Best Financial Planning service provider in Bangalore - SIMHA & CO, Fastest Growing Software Solutions Service Providers In South India - 1help Technology & Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Best Coco Peat Exporters In Tamilnadu - Agro Green Coirs, Pollachi, Leading Iron & Steel Traders In West Bengal - Bhagwati Steelmet Pvt. Ltd., Best Financial Services Consultants In North India - Oriel Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Most Trusted Business Financial & Tax Planning Services Company In India - IBG Fincon Pvt. Ltd., Fastest Growing Cement Manufacturing Company In India - Powercon Cement Limited, Most Trusted Ethnic Gold Jewellers in Nashik - Dattaji Kapile Sons Shubhrishi Jewellers, Best HR & Corporate Services Company Pan India - Workfreaks Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., Best Solar Lights & Products Suppliers In Patna - Nitya Nand Ojha, Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur For Excellence In Hospitality Sector - Ms. Nasriein, Fastest Growing Designer Socks Brand - Keva Socks (Mr. Khozema Jiruwala), Most Effective Tarot Reader & Spiritual Healer - Namrata P. Nayak, Best IOT Startup With Social Impact In Trivandrum - Kudoworld Techbay Pvt. Ltd., Best In The Field Of Publicity, Branding And Signage In Central India - Shreevidya Arts And Graphics, Most Inspirational Youth - Selfhelp Author - Anu Kushwaha, Best in Jyotish Gemstones Therapy - Gemstoneuniverse, Most Influential Personality of the Year - Satish Sadasivan, Best Astrologer & Numerologist In India - Anamika Rana, First Indian To Achieve 170 World Records - Dr. Dipak Harke, Most Successful Youngest Entrepreneur in Jharkhand - Shubham Gupta (Founder-Vivaah Luxury Weddings, Good Spoon Lounge and restaurant), Most Influential Entrepreneur In Food Catering Business - Sudip Ghosh, Most Trusted Certified Financial Advisors In India - Advizorindia, Best Designer Furnishing Handloom Retailers In Gulbarga Karnataka - Mr. Ravindra Muttin, Asia's Youngest Licensed Pilot and Youngest Honorary Doctorate Holder in Aviation - Khooshvin Balgobin, Best Premium Food Caterers In Mumbai - Food Craft Mumbai, Best Banquet Hall For Wedding & Events In Kolkata - Myrah Banquets, Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur For Home Made Food Start-up In Kolkata - Debjani Mukherjee, Best Tech Start-up For Online Food Delivery In Train - RailRestro ( Yescom India Softech Pvt Ltd), Best Credit Analysts & Counselors In India - Apoorvaa Foundation (NGO), Best Internationally Renowned Cake Artist - Prachi Dhabal Deb, Fastest Growing Health Friendly & Durable Cookware Brand In India - La Sante Innovations Pvt. Ltd., India's Leading VDSeal, Plumb Pack Brands Industrial & Engineering Products Recycle Rubber/Plastic Exporters - V. Dipesh Kumar & Co., Best Credit Expert & Counselors In India - Credit Counseling Services .

Social Service Winners are:

Outstanding Service Excellence in Women Empowerment and Counselling for Special Children in India - Dr. Shila Dasgupta, Best Social Service For Upliftment Of Underprivileged & Orphan Children In West Bengal - Bondhu Ek Asha, Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Helping Women To Rise - Vertica Dvivedi, Young Inspiring Evangelist For Depression Awareness & Prevention - Amrita Roy.

About Blindwink:

Blindwink is India’s top market research and brand management company.

