Hong Kong shares end lower as investors book profits

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:19 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:19 IST
Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as investors booked profits from the recent rally, and as investors wait for fresh data on the state of global growth.

** The Hang Seng index closed down 83.72 points or 0.3% at 27,800.49. The benchmark has gained over 5.5% this month. ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.35% to 10,985.89. It is still up 6.64% this month. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.4%, while the IT sector dipped 0.15% and the financial sector ended 0.3% lower. ** Traders also await a Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting later Thursday. No change in policy is expected, but the meeting could pose further downside risks for sterling if more policymakers swing to the dovish camp and vote for an interest rate cut. ** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.29%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd, which gained 1.59%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which fell 2.37%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index ended flat at 3,017.07 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.14%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0084 per U.S. dollar by 0812 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.0055. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Vanke Co Ltd up 0.78%, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd , gaining 0.66% and China Mobile Ltd, up by 0.56%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, which was down 6.08%, China Resources Land Ltd, which fell 2.14% and Guangdong Investment Ltd, down by 1.45%.

