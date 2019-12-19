Left Menu
Innoviti's Novel #KuchBhiOnEMI Offer Hits a Sweet Spot With Apparel Shoppers

  • To combat the effects of a slowing economy, retailers across multiple product categories have been increasingly experimenting with innovative consumer credit schemes to increase affordability and payment ease for prospective buyers.
  • While convenient EMI shopping offers have historically been strongly entrenched in some traditional retail categories like CDIT/white goods, their utility is now increasingly also spreading to relatively non-traditional categories like apparel and lifestyle retailers. Relatively higher ticket sizes and bunching of festival season purchases is fuelling the consumer need for EMI Offers in these categories.
  • Leading payments solution provider, Innoviti recently announced that its novel #KuchBhiOnEMI Consumer Offer platform is now being successfully deployed by multiple partners from non-traditional categories including many of the leading apparel retailers in particular. Unlike regular EMI promotional offers in the market which are mostly offered across a restricted list of products or brands and for specific promotional windows only, the #KuchBhiOnEMI Offers platform works on an unrestricted basis across any brand or product on shelf, subject only to individual merchant-specific conditionalities.
  • Apparel and Lifestyle retailers have been at the forefront of actively counteracting the overall consumption slowdown by customizing their own tailor-made versions of the base #KuchBhiOnEMI proposition. For example, one leading lifestyle chain recently offered customers 3 & 6 month Zero-cost EMIs for any purchase above Rs.3,000/- at its over 200+ stores nationally during this festive season. Valid across credit cards from 11 major banks, the campaign yielded a nearly 57% sales growth, with a significant proportion of those EMI-driven sales coming from first time purchasers.
  • Across India Innoviti processes over US$ 6.5 bn of payments annually from over 1,000+ cities, with a throughput per point of acceptance of US$ 7,000, 2X of India's average (as per RBI data). Innoviti provides payment solutions to merchants doing digital billing, by integrating their billing and payment operations into one seamless flow.
  • Innoviti is backed by marquee investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, SBI Venture Capital, Singapore and Catamaran, India.

Talking about the success of the program Ms. Amrita Malik, Chief Business Officer, Innoviti said: "At Innoviti, we are always looking at new ways to help our retail partners leverage their Innoviti payment systems to the fullest extent. We see innovative consumer financing offers as a key tool that we can enable for our partners to help them navigate slowing consumption trends. The #KuchBhiOnEMI program is a great example of fine-tuning payment convenience to the specific need of consumers in the current scenario."

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Innoviti Payment Solutions runs a payment platform that has a unique ability to add intelligence to traditional payment channels, enhancing their value. Merchants, brands and financial service providers use these intelligent payment channels to reduce cost and drive sales of their products. Innoviti processes over Rs. 40,000 Cr. of payment transactions, about 5% of all offline merchant payment transactions in India. This also includes Rs. 1,500 Cr. of transactions involving distribution of loans to consumers and small businesses. The most capital efficient company in this space, Innoviti processes more volume for every $ raised than any other payments company. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Catamaran Ventures, SBI-FMO fund and Bessemer Venture Partners.

For more information, please visit - http://www.innoviti.com

Media Contact:
Sarath Chandra Nerella
Senior Marketing Manager
sarath@innoviti.com
Phone: +91-7795348478
Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041869/Innoviti_Logo.jpg

