Rajasthan launches new policies for industrial development, wind energy

The Rajasthan government on Thursday launched new schemes and policies to promote industrial development, investment, solar energy, wind energy, and small scale industries in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the Industrial Development Policy-2019, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2019, Chief Minister's Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme 2019, Solar Energy Policy-2019 and Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy-2019 at a function here.

Energy Minister BD Kalla, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena were amongst those present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.