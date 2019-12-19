Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Swedish central bank ends five years of negative rates with hike to zero

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:46 IST
UPDATE 2-Swedish central bank ends five years of negative rates with hike to zero

Sweden's central bank raised its benchmark repo rate by a quarter-point to zero on Thursday, as expected, defying a slowdown in the economy and global uncertainty to draw a line under five years with negative interest rates. The increase from -0.25% makes the Riksbank the first central bank to inch its way back up to what was long considered the floor for interest rates. Rates are still negative in the eurozone, Japan, Denmark, Switzerland, and Hungary.

"The Riksbank assesses that conditions are good for inflation to remain close to the target going forward," the central bank said in a statement. "Therefore, in line with the assessment in October, the Executive Board has decided to raise the repo rate from –0.25 percent to zero percent."

Deputy governors Per Jansson and Anna Breman - the latter in her first rate-setting meeting - entered reservations against the decision. Both wanted the central bank to wait before hiking. The central bank repeated that it expected the repo rate would remain unchanged through 2021.

All but one analyst in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate increase. The Swedish crown gained against the euro after the decision.

The world's oldest central bank cut rates to -0.10% in 2015, worried that the eurozone crisis would hit already weak prices and lead to a Japanese-style deflationary spiral. It was forced to go further, with rates dipping as low as -0.50% in 2016, before ultra-loose policy weakened the crown, pushed up import prices and boosted the export-reliant economy.

Few would argue that policy has been too tight. But many question the timing of the hike - only the second since mid-2011 - as the economy is slowing. After years of strong growth, the economy has slowed this year. Inflation is below target and not expect to be stable around 2% for years.

Activity in the industrial sector at its lowest level since 2012 and business confidence is falling. However, the Riksbank is worried that negative rates are damaging the economy in other ways.

In the topsy-turvy negative world, savers have suffered at the expense of borrowers. Real estate prices have soared and households and corporations have taken on more and more debt, threatening a financial meltdown if there is an unexpected shock. Cheap loans have also kept alive "zombie" firms, which otherwise would have gone to the wall, reducing overall productivity in the economy.

With government debt yields around zero or below, pension funds and insurers have to take greater risks to meet their liabilities. The move also puts the Riksbank at odds with other major central banks. The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in the United States have both eased policy recently and others are on hold as they await clarity on developments in the global economy.

Norway's central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.50% on Thursday. While the Riksbank has been keen to exit negative policy, it could be forced into a U-turn if Brexit or the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China turns nasty and inflation dives again.

"They raised the rates mainly because they said they would -- they backed themselves into a corner," said David Oxley, Senior Europe Economist at Capital Economics. "All paths, for me, lead back to a rate cut." GRAPHIC: Sweden economy: http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf GRAPHIC: Riksbank rate, inflation and the krona: http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz GRAPHIC: The Scandinavian housing market interactive: http://tmsnrt.rs/2k1TfAt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Police resorts to lathi-charge during protest against CAA in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge during a protest called by various left parties over the newly amended citizenship law. The protesters were allegedly blocking the police vehicles when the police resorted to lathi-cha...

Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknow's Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells: DGP.

Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknows Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells DGP....

Internet restored in some areas of West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said. A review ...

Iran calls for transport insurance for Muslim nations

Hit by U.S. sanctions that make it difficult to get Western insurers from covering Iranian exports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday proposed setting up a transport insurance mechanism exclusively for Muslim nations.Irans oil-re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019