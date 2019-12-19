UK retail sales show signs of stabilising in December - CBI

British retail sales showed signs of stabilizing in December after several months of decline, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

The CBI's monthly gauge of retail sales rose to zero in December from -3 in November, its highest level in eight months but still signaling flat sales overall.

Earlier on Thursday, official data showed British shoppers kept a tight grip on their wallets last month as retail sales grew at their slowest annual pace since April 2018 amid uncertainty about Brexit and December's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.