EESL inks pact with Baghirathi Sustainability India to promote EVs

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Baghirathi Sustainability India to promote e-mobility in private and government agencies in the country. EESL has signed a memorandum of understanding with Baghirathi Sustainability India Pvt Ltd to explore the possibilities of promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in India, according to an EESL statement.

With this partnership, EESL seeks to deploy around 250 EVs and fast-track the adoption of e-mobility within private and government agencies across India, starting with Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Baghirathi Sustainability India is currently operating a fleet of around 131 EVs in India. In 2016, transportation solutions company Baghirathi Group ventured into electric cars to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Under EESL's EV programme, till date, a total of 1,510 electric cars have been deployed and another 500 are under registration. EESL has signed agreements with various public sector undertakings, government departments, and state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and others for deploying e-cars. EESL is also working towards strengthening the charging infrastructure. Till date, 65 public charging stations (PCSs) complying with DC-001 (15kW) have been commissioned in Delhi.

Apart from these PCSs, EESL has installed a total of 470 captive chargers, out of which 170 are DC-001 fast chargers and 300 are AC-001 chargers. EESL has already signed the pact with various urban local bodies and other organisations for setting up public charging infrastructure across India. The aim is to set up at least 10,000 charging stations in the next 2-3 years across India.

