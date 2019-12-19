Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Navigating Cuba’s money labyrinth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:30 IST
EXPLAINER-Navigating Cuba’s money labyrinth

The Cuban government has ramped up moves of late to eliminate the Communist-run country's dual monetary system, a step many analysts say may take place in 2020.

WHAT IS CUBA'S CURRENCY SYSTEM? The two currencies circulating in Cuba's state-run economy are the peso and the convertible peso (CUC), pegged to the dollar.

The currencies are exchanged at various rates: 1 to 1 for state owned businesses, 24 pesos for 1 CUC for the public and others for joint ventures, wages in island's special development zone and transactions between farmers and hotels. Cuba legalized the dollar and created the labyrinthine system as part of a package of measures to open up its economy after the collapse of former benefactor the Soviet Union while trying to cushion the blow to citizens and national industry.

While the system helped Cuba get through the shock of the Soviet collapse it ended up also distorting the economy and hiding the real economic situation, productivity and competitiveness of state-run companies and favoring imports instead of exports. ADIOS TO CONVERTIBLE PESO

The government says it will eliminate the convertible peso and leave the peso as the only currency and has already taken important steps in that direction. Larger peso bills denominated at 200, 500, and 1,000 are now in circulation. Previously, 100 pesos was the highest denomination.

Thousands of state-run retail outlets now price items in pesos as well as CUC and cash registers and card swipers are programmed for both currencies. In November, Cuba banned the import and export of convertible pesos and began charging travelers in tradable currencies at airports once past the gate.

In December the government began giving change at some stores only in pesos. HELLO DOLLAR!

Cuba banned the dollar as legal tender in 2003 after the United States hiked sanctions on its use of the greenback. But in October the government began opening stores that sell appliances, car parts and other items for dollars, though only with a bank card, raising the possibility the U.S. currency will be used at least electronically once the convertible peso is taken out of circulation.

That could end the state's prior practice of importing appliances and other goods with tradable currency and selling them in local currency useless for purchasing more imports. RISKS

Bringing the fixed official 1:1 and 1:24 public exchange rates more in line with each other and their true value will be difficult, especially given the government's pledge that consumers will not be hurt, an impossibility, according to many local and foreign economists They say fixing the exchange rates will inevitably cause inflation and reveal just how unproductive and bankrupt many state-run companies are, leading to layoffs.

The government counters it will freeze prices, increase wages and take other measures to insure the social dislocation common in other developing nations when they experience monetary policy failure does not occur, claiming its planned economy allows for a different outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

At minus 12 deg C, Keylong coldest place in Himachal Pradesh

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions on Thursday, with Keylong and Kalpa freezing at sub-zero temperatures and the weather office predicting heavy rain and snowfall till Saturday. The coldest place in the sta...

Goldman in talks to admit guilt in 1MDB case: report

Washington, Dec 19 AFP Goldman Sachs is in talks with American authorities to admit guilt and pay a massive fine in the 1MDB bribery scandal to end a US criminal probe, according to a report on Thursday. The global finance giant is near an ...

Gorbachev says hospitalised with pneumonia

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, told Russian media on Thursday that he is being treated in hospital for pneumonia. Confirming a radio report about his illness, the 88-year-old told RIA Novosti news agency by ph...

Entire electoral process needs to be made accessible for people with disablities: CEC

The entire electoral process, from enrolment to elections, needs to be people friendly and accessible for those with disablities, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Thursday. Addressing the national workshop on Accessible Elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019