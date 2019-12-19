OPI launches the OPI X Hello Kitty collection with celebrity Nupur Sanon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): OPI, the number 1 Salon brand worldwide in nail colour and care, has globally teamed up with Hello Kitty to launch the OPI x Hello Kitty collection which will now be available in India. The launch event was held in Mumbai and saw the who's who from the beauty industry enjoying fun-filled activities and manicure sessions with the new collection. With glitters and shimmer shades being the mainstay of the collection, it's sure to become an instant favourite with consumers this festive season! This limited-edition collection will be available in Nail lacquer (delivers chip-free colour up to 7 days) and GelColor (A 'Salon only' service delivering chip-free colour up to 3 weeks).

Celebrity guest Nupur Sanon was also seen at the launch event, flaunting the shade 'Born to Sparkle' on her nails from the new OPI X Hello Kitty Collection. Speaking at the event, Nupur said, "Firstly, I must say that OPI is the best nail polish brand I've come across! The colours are long-lasting, chip-free & of impeccable quality, making sure my nails are well taken care off. The colours are so on-trend always - I feel like I make a statement with my nails whenever I wear OPI!"

Founded in 1981, OPI has revolutionized the nail industry with superior quality nail colour and care products! OPI is known worldwide for setting nail trends with their statement-making shades! This festive season, get ready to be mesmerized with long-lasting glitter hues that spell magic on nails, with the most iconic girl; Hello Kitty endorsing them too! With this collection, Hello Kitty celebrates her 45th anniversary. Born from the Japanese "omotenashi" tradition of gift-giving, the pop culture icon will celebrate by offering fans the ultimate in festive season gifting with OPI Nail colours.

The limited edition assortment includes 13 signature shades in Nail lacquer and 12 Shades in GelColor formula. The much-loved Hello Kitty character inspires a range of colours relevant to the Indian audience; from frosty silvers to warm pink sparkles (Shade Names: Let's Be Friends!, Glitter to My Heart, A Hush of Blush, Let's Celebrate!) to step-up the glam this festive season. Classic reds, rich golds and shimmering pewter (Shade Names: All About the Bows, A Kiss on the Chic, Many Celebrations to Go!, Isn't She Iconic!) pay homage to the signature Hello Kitty bow while being perfect for the wedding season! Sparkling blues and purples in the collection vary from icy hues to deep velvet tones (Shade Names: Pile on the Sprinkles, Hello Pretty, Let Love Sparkle, My Favorite Gal Pal) for the unconventional enthusiasts.

And finally, and most importantly; playful and festive glitters that are sure to be the life of the party this December (Shade names: Glitter All the Way, Born to Sparkle, Dream in Glitter)! "Our partnership with OPI was one of our most popular collaborations to date," said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Licensing and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc.

"Our avid fans from around the world will love this new collection and it arrives just in time as we celebrate Hello Kitty's 45th Anniversary this year," Koch added. "With the OPI X Hello Kitty Collection, we bring together two global icons that embrace having fun, being chic, loving colour!" said OPI Co-founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann.

The OPI X Hello Kitty collection has an array of shades that are must-haves for the season; whether you're heading for a vacation, a party or just looking for a perfect gifting option to spread the cheer this festive season! The OPI X Hello Kitty nail colours will be available at leading OPI Salons, Sephora, Nykaa and Amazon. The nail lacquers are priced at INR 850 and GelColors are available as a professional service at OPI salons.

