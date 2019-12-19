Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunil Mittal says India's telecom sector is being 'unnecessarily killed'

Sunil Mittal says India's telecom sector is being 'unnecessarily killed'
Image Credit: Pixabay

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sunil Mittal said Trai needs to urgently intervene to strike a balance between the needs for protecting investments and consumer interest.
  • He said that the ARPU in India is by far the "lowest in the world" yet consumption is "more than anywhere else" in the world.
  • His comments come after Trai released a consultation paper to fix floor rates, which will effectively end the regime of free calling and dirt cheap data.

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday said a combination of rock-bottom tariffs and high consumption is killing the telecom industry and sector regulator Trai needs to urgently intervene to strike a balance between the needs for protecting investments and consumer interest. "...but, I think we need to have a balance between the requirement of investments and consumer on the other side," Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, told reporters after a pre-Budget meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and corporate leaders.

"My view is Rs 200 ARPU (average revenue per user) is eventually going to Rs 300 ARPU... At the lower end, Rs 100 for a customer over a month of consuming rich data, voice, and other services and on the upper-end Rs 450-500... therefore, blended eventual landing point of Rs 300 a month, which will still be USD 4 a month... by far, the lowest anywhere in the world and yet consuming two or three times more data than anywhere else in the world," Mittal said. The industry needs to get to that balance, he said adding that Trai needs to work on this as the industry "has not been able to have an orderly mechanism to get to that point".

We are unnecessarily killing this industry in a manner and way that is not conducive for our industry, and that's why we need Trai intervention

Sunil Bharti Mittal

The comments of the Airtel chief come just days after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) initiated talks to prescribe floor price for call and data, and also deferred by one year the scrapping of the charge paid by mobile phone users for calls made to rival networks.

The two moves came as a big boost to Airtel and Vodafone Idea that are staring at a liability of thousands of crores in unpaid past statutory dues following a Supreme Court ruling. Through their association, the operators had been pitching to the government for fixing a floor rate for calls and data. The telecom call and data rates are at present under forbearance or not regulated.

But, earlier this week, Trai released a consultation paper to fix minimum or floor rates for mobile phone calls and data, a move that will effectively end the regime of free calling and dirt cheap data. The outcome is likely to lead to further hike in mobile call and data cost as the industry wants average revenue per user to reach Rs 300 per month from about Rs 125 at present over a period of two years -- better revenue realization per user will offer a much-needed breather to the stressed telecom industry where debt levels have soared to Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel had posted a staggering Rs 23,045 crore net loss for the second quarter ended September 30, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the SC ruling on statutory dues. According to government data, statutory liabilities in the case of Bharti Airtel add up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is license fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the SUC (spectrum usage charges) dues (excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.Several videos...

NITI Aayog to draft roadmap for population stabilisation

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Friday will hold a consultative meeting to discuss a roadmap for population stabilisation and come out with a working paper to address key gaps in Indias family planning programmes. Increasing the basket ...

Go for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC: Mamata challenges

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that the will have to...

Needs of sensitization towards electoral rights of PwD emphasized by ECI

The Election Commission of India today organized a National Workshop on Accessible Elections. The Workshop was organized with the purpose of reviewing steps taken as yet by ECI for making Elections PwD and Senior Citizens friendly and to de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019