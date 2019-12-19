Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru launches robot-assisted cardiac
Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru onThursday announced the launch of a dedicated robot-assistedcardiac surgery unit
The unit will offer patients with complex cardiacdisease treatment with robotic assisted minimally invasivecardiac surgery, it said in a statement
It will be equipped with the advanced fourth-generation versatile 'da Vinci Xi' robotic surgical system,the statement added.
