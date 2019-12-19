Labour Minister lays foundation of 100-bed ESIC hospital in Vijaynagaram

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday laid foundation stone for an Employees' State Insurance Corporation's 100-bed hospital in Vijaynagaram, Andhra Pradesh, which will serve 3.88 lakh beneficiaries. "Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment laid the foundation stone of ESI Hospital, Vijaynagaram, Andhra Pradesh today," a labour ministry statement said.

Andhra Pradesh Dy Chief Minister & Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing at the function, Gangwar informed about various initiatives taken by the government to provide better health care and services to the work force.

He said that 159 hospitals in the country are providing the ESIC services and 47 out of them are run by the corporation and rest by state governments. The minister also said that recruitment drive has been initiated to fill the post of medical staff in ESIC hospitals.

The 100-bed ESI Hospital in Vijaynagaram will be built over five acre area with an estimated cost of Rs 75.26 crore. The hospital will be equipped with all modern medical facilities like OPD, wards, labs and emergency facility. This hospital will help in catering the needs of two north-eastern districts of Andhra Pradesh -- Srikakulam and Vijaynagaram -- that currently has over 1 lakh IPs and 3.88 lakh beneficiaries, who are taking secondary care treatment at Vishakhapatnam.

In Andhra Pradesh, initially, the ESI Scheme was implemented centre wise with just 4 centres - Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru and Vishakhapatnam - w.e.f. 09.10.1955. The scheme was gradually extended to 136 centres. Presently, the scheme is in force in 663 mandals of Andhra Pradesh with over 42,880 Employers, 12,90,051 IPs and 43,39,208 Beneficiaries. The ESI scheme is administered through one regional office, two sub-regional offices

and 22 branch offices. Medical services to the beneficiaries are being provided through four ESIS hospitals, three Diagnostic Centres, 78 ESIS dispensaries, 79 panel clinics and mobile dispensaries in 34 centres.

For providing secondary care and super speciality treatment, tie-up arrangements have been made with 38 private hospitals in all districts and at important centres. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour and Employment, Training & Factories, Andhra Pradesh assured full cooperation of the state in running the upcoming hospital.

The project is expected to be completed in two years. After construction of this ESIC hospital, the same will be handed over to the state for running it.

