Brazil's Embraer plans to develop new light military transport plane

Brazil's planemaker Embraer S.A. said it is studying the development of a new light military transport plane together with the Brazilian Air Force, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer said it is looking to identify the Brazilian Air Force's requirements in the Amazon region and explore the potential application of new technologies such as hybrid-electric propulsion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

