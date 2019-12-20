Govt approves $280k marketing push to support West Coast businesses

The Government is backing a $280,000 marketing push to support West Coast businesses after storms lashed the region, says Rural Communities Minister and local MP Damien O'Connor.

"The closure of State Highway 6 after the bad weather earlier this month is having an effect on visitor numbers and bookings. That was exacerbated by some misplaced predictions the road could be closed for two months.

"I asked Cabinet to support the Coast and the $280,000 will help fund a marketing campaign to overcome the immediate reduction in visitor numbers," Mr. O'Connor said.

"Led by Development West Coast, the campaign will target domestic and Australian visitors as they are much more likely to book travel and adapt their itineraries in a short space of time."

Mr. O'Connor said the campaign would promote the entire West Coast from Glacier country to the north.

"I want people to know we're open for business and it's a great time of year to enjoy our wonderful rivers, bush, beaches, and towns. Today's funding is yet another example of the Government supporting the West Coast with considered action rather than talking down the region.

"I want to thank the road crews who have worked so hard to clear the slips on State Highway 6. They deserve a good Christmas break after the effort they've put in."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

