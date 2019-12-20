Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves $280k marketing push to support West Coast businesses

“I asked Cabinet to support the Coast and the $280,000 will help fund a marketing campaign to overcome the immediate reduction in visitor numbers,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Govt approves $280k marketing push to support West Coast businesses
Mr. O’Connor said the campaign would promote the entire West Coast from Glacier country to the north. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government is backing a $280,000 marketing push to support West Coast businesses after storms lashed the region, says Rural Communities Minister and local MP Damien O'Connor.

"The closure of State Highway 6 after the bad weather earlier this month is having an effect on visitor numbers and bookings. That was exacerbated by some misplaced predictions the road could be closed for two months.

"I asked Cabinet to support the Coast and the $280,000 will help fund a marketing campaign to overcome the immediate reduction in visitor numbers," Mr. O'Connor said.

"Led by Development West Coast, the campaign will target domestic and Australian visitors as they are much more likely to book travel and adapt their itineraries in a short space of time."

Mr. O'Connor said the campaign would promote the entire West Coast from Glacier country to the north.

"I want people to know we're open for business and it's a great time of year to enjoy our wonderful rivers, bush, beaches, and towns. Today's funding is yet another example of the Government supporting the West Coast with considered action rather than talking down the region.

"I want to thank the road crews who have worked so hard to clear the slips on State Highway 6. They deserve a good Christmas break after the effort they've put in."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

SkyDrive Launches Test Flights of First-ever Cargo Drone That Will Boost Productivity in Hard-to-Reach Places

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2019 Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet -- SkyDrive Inc., a leading flying-car developer, has successfully launched test flights of a cargo drone which could revolutionize the way heavy goods are transported and speed up the movement of equ...

Glenmark gets approval from Australian regulator to commercialise Ryaltris

Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said that it has received approval from Australian regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia through its partner Seqirus. Ryaltris is a new fixed dose...

AWE2020 Charming Hall to Debut, Things Smart and Beautiful to Showcase at Beauty Fest

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the Appliances Electronics World Expo AWE 2020 is set to open at Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 11-14, 2020, with a r...

Indigenous-themed Big Bash League matches to feature specially designed balls

The Big Bash League BBL will celebrate Australias Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures with Indigenous-themed matches. In the ongoing BBL season nine, the addition of specially designed Kookaburra balls will add furthe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019