Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cotton On retail workers kick off protest in New Zealand

Yesterday, Cotton On retail staff arrived at work in stores around New Zealand wearing the t-shirts, and they say customers so far have been unanimously supportive and curious about the campaign.

Cotton On retail workers kick off protest in New Zealand
"Fast fashion chains like Cotton On are playing fast and loose with the truth, and they want to be everything to everyone - cheap yet ethical, friendly yet impersonal, conscientious but ultimately profitable above all else," said Ms. Williams. Image Credit: Flickr

Cotton On retail workers throughout New Zealand kicked off a protest yesterday that will see FIRST Union members around the country proudly wearing "Cotton H(on)est - Living Wage" t-shirts at work until Christmas Eve in protest at the company's ongoing refusal to negotiate a pathway to the living wage for retail staff, FIRST Union said today.

Yesterday, Cotton On retail staff arrived at work in stores around New Zealand wearing the t-shirts, and they say customers so far have been unanimously supportive and curious about the campaign. Tali Williams, FIRST Union Secretary for Retail and Finance, said Cotton On workers have been calling for a living wage - or even a pathway to it - for over a year, and yet the company has not returned to the bargaining table for the last three months.

"Workers wore these t-shirts today because their corporate managers clearly aren't listening to their concerns and won't even discuss a pathway to the living wage, and yet workers have to keep selling the Cotton On brand to customers as some 'woke' employer that really cares," said Ms. Williams.

"You simply cannot pretend to be a business that cares for the world if you do not care for the wellbeing of your own workers."

Customers have a right to know that they are being served by low-paid workers whose employer is actually trying to drive down wages to the extent that they are moving backward towards a minimum wage for new staff."

The living wage t-shirt protest was supported yesterday by similar actions in Melbourne, Australia, where members from the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union picketed outside Cotton On shops in solidarity with FIRST Union members. In New Zealand, workers at both Cotton On's retail stores and distribution centers have taken full and partial strike actions over the last year, including major protests on Black Friday and via social media. Their managers have remained resolute in their public silence over the protests.

"Fast fashion chains like Cotton On are playing fast and loose with the truth, and they want to be everything to everyone - cheap yet ethical, friendly yet impersonal, conscientious but ultimately profitable above all else," said Ms. Williams.

"Depriving your workers of any prospect of fair wage negotiations at the end of the decade while simultaneously expecting them to keep upselling this ethical fantasy with a smile during the Christmas rush is perhaps the most ironically on-brand thing Cotton On have ever done."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

SkyDrive Launches Test Flights of First-ever Cargo Drone That Will Boost Productivity in Hard-to-Reach Places

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2019 Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet -- SkyDrive Inc., a leading flying-car developer, has successfully launched test flights of a cargo drone which could revolutionize the way heavy goods are transported and speed up the movement of equ...

Glenmark gets approval from Australian regulator to commercialise Ryaltris

Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said that it has received approval from Australian regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia through its partner Seqirus. Ryaltris is a new fixed dose...

AWE2020 Charming Hall to Debut, Things Smart and Beautiful to Showcase at Beauty Fest

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the Appliances Electronics World Expo AWE 2020 is set to open at Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 11-14, 2020, with a r...

Indigenous-themed Big Bash League matches to feature specially designed balls

The Big Bash League BBL will celebrate Australias Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures with Indigenous-themed matches. In the ongoing BBL season nine, the addition of specially designed Kookaburra balls will add furthe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019