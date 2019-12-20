Acer launches ConceptD series for professional creators

Acer India has launched its ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial uses. The new brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks, and monitors optimised for today's professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, and developers, the company said in a statement.

The series boasts of 10 products -- ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro, it said. "Since the product line-up is designed for creators, these new laptops under the Creator series come with NVIDIA GeForce/Quadro RTX GPUs delivery and up to 9th Gen Intel Core processors, built for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use," the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.