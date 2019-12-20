India s Most Coveted Automobile Awards - ICOTY and IMOTY 2020 Recognise and Honor Auto Industry Innovation and Excellence

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

• Hyundai Venue earns the recognition of the ‘Indian Car of the Year Award 2020’

• Hero XPulse 200 wins the ‘Indian Motorcycle of the Year Award 2020’ • BMW 3-Series clinches the title of ‘Premium Car Award 2020 by ICOTY’

JK Tyre, today, presented the most prestigious awards of the Indian automotive industry- the 15th Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY), 13th Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) and 2nd Premium Car Award 2020 by ICOTY. Winners of these eminent awards, which signify the highest auto performance standards, were awarded in the presence of industry visionaries, top executive and auto enthusiasts.

Reflecting its nationwide popularity, Hyundai Venue was adjudged the ‘Indian Car of the Year 2020’, while Hero XPulse 200, which is a favorite among biking aficionados, was awarded the ‘Indian Bike of the Year 2020’. Marking its second year at the ICOTY platform, the Premium Car Award 2020 by ICOTY award was bagged by BMW 3-Series.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, presented the awards to the winners along with Mr. Yogendra Pratap, Chairman, ICOTY 2020, and Mr. Aspi Bhathena, Chairman, IMOTY 2020.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania said, “This is the most exciting night for the auto industry and rightfully so. We, at JK Tyre, are proud to be supporting the ICOTY & IMOTY awards ever since its inception. With automakers leaping forward and innovating at a rapid pace, this year brought many strong contenders to the table, making the jury’s task of picking winners that much more difficult. Despite the tough competition, each entrant is a winner in their own right. I would like to extend hearty congratulations to tonight’s winners who made it to the top with the exceptional style, technology and innovation they brought in their vehicles. It has been an absolute joy to witness the same zeal translating on to the roads. JK Tyre’s support to ICOTY and IMOTY Awards is a testimony to that fervor for excellence and being part of this remarkable journey has been simply wonderful.”

Every year, a panel of auto experts from India’s top automobile publications come forward to judge the ICOTY and IMOTY Awards. This year’s awards gave us the best car and the best motorcycle from a plethora of new launches witnessed throughout the year.

Introduced in 2005 and 2007 respectively, the ICOTY and IMOTY are the most prestigious awards in the Indian Automobile Industry.

Representing Hyundai Venue, the winner of ICOTY 2020, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “It is a moment of great pride for all of us at the Hyundai family. We are honored to win the most prestigious automotive award – ‘Indian Car of the Year 2020’ for India’s First Connected SUV – Hyundai VENUE. Hyundai VENUE has become the customers’ first choice in India and has penned a new success story with over 95,000 bookings (till date) in India. Winning the 6th ICOTY award symbolizes the trust and faith of customers in Hyundai brand. We thank all our Customers, Partners, Media and Jurors for choosing Hyundai VENUE as the Indian Car of the Year 2020 and making Hyundai the Most Loved and Trusted car manufacturer in India.”

Representing the Hero XPulse 200 which emerged as the winner of IMOTY 2020, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. said, “We are delighted to receive the most coveted honour of the Indian automotive industry. 2019 has been a milestone year for us in augmenting our brand appeal as the 'Premium Hero'. It has been our conscious effort to design and develop new premium motorcycles and scooters that will redefine these segments. Our new range of premium products have been completely designed and developed by our own in-house engineers at the CIT. Going forward, we will continue to bring new products for our customers around the word in this segment.”

The ICOTY & the IMOTY awards recognize and reward the rigorous efforts made by auto manufacturers in the areas of design excellence, innovation and R&D to ensure customer satisfaction.

Congratulating the winners, Mr. Yogendra Pratap, Chairman, ICOTY 2020, said, “Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos were close competitors for the top slot of Indian Car of The Year 2020 Award. While both the cars are standouts in their respective segments, value for money was a key consideration and Hyundai Venue stood out given its accessibility. Even on the performance parameter, it emerged as the clear winner. For Premium Car Award 2020 by ICOTY, both the top two contenders, BMW 3-Series and X5 have evolved notably over their previous generations. With affordability and accessibility as the top valued factors for assessment, BMW 3-Series emerged as the top choice.”

Mr. Aspi Bhathena, Chairman, IMOTY 2020, said, “The competition was extremely intense across all categories in this edition of the ICOTY and IMOTY Awards. Despite the challenging industry scenario, we have had some exciting entrants in the segment. The jury really had a tough time, as the winning margin was just a few points between the winner and the runners-up. The jury simply made the right choice, as it is not just about building feature-rich bikes but also offers added value proposition. Undoubtedly, Hero XPulse ticks all the boxes and deserves to be the winner.”

About JK Tyre & Industries Limited

Part of the JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is a leading tyre manufacturer in India and amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world with a wide range of products catering to diverse business segments in the automobile industry. JK Tyre is the only tyre manufacturer in India to be included in the list of Superbrand in 2019, the seventh time the honour has been conferred upon the company.

JK Tyre has global presence in 100 countries across six continents, backed by production support from 12 plants - 9 in India and 3 in Mexico. Currently, the capacity across all its plants is about 35 million tyres per annum. In April 2016, JK Tyre acquired Cavendish India Limited from Birla Tyres. While acquisition added three modern plants to its portfolio taking the total count to 12, it helped the tyre major foray into the two/three wheeler segment as well. In 2018, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) at Mysore.

Pioneers of radial technology, JK Tyre produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. With over three decades of technological innovation, JK Tyre offers tyre for entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles, starting from a 3 kg two-wheeler tyre to a 3.5-ton OTR tyre.

Selection Parameters

IMOTY: All cars that qualify for these awards are new models. Existing cars that have had cosmetic facelifts or small mechanical changes, like different power or drive-trains, do not qualify for this award. The country of origin does not matter, but they have to be manufactured or assembled in India and be on sale in showrooms before November 30th of the previous year. The cars should have been homologated for Indian type approval, but those imported through the CBU route are not considered.

ICOTY: All cars that qualify for these awards are new models. Existing cars that have had cosmetic facelifts or small mechanical changes, like different power or drive-trains, do not qualify for this award. The country of origin does not matter, but they have to be manufactured or assembled in India and be on sale in showrooms before November 30th of the previous year. The cars should have been homologated for Indian type approval, but those imported through the CBU route are not considered.

Voting Process

IMOTY: Selection of the Winner is by a simple voting system, where each member of the jury has a maximum of 25 points. Every Jury member can allot a maximum of 10 points to one car. And every Jury member must give points to at least 5 of the contending cars. A very fair and transparent system makes the ICOTY the most credible auto award.

ICOTY: Selection of the Winner is by a simple voting system, where each member of the jury has a maximum of 25 points. Every Jury member can allot a maximum of 10 points to one car. And every Jury member must give points to at least 5 of the contending cars. A very fair and transparent system makes the ICOTY the most credible auto award.

