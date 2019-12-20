Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In recognized as top vendor in 'Emerging Category' in Commercial Loan Origination report by Aite Group

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 20 (ANI/PR Newswire): Aite Group, Boston-based leading independent research and advisory firm focused on the financial services industry, evaluated leading commercial loan origination vendors globally. The Impact Report explored some of the key trends within the Commercial Loan Origination (CLO) market and examined the ways in which technology is evolving to address new market needs and challenges.

This Impact Report assessed each vendor, focusing on their stability, client strength, product features, and client services. The report included participants such as lenders, underwriters, line-of-business managers, credit authorities, and back-office personnel from the banking and financial services industry worldwide. The report emphasized how business lending is so valued by corporate clients that, like the tip of a spear, it creates an entry point to a business by giving rise to automated processes that eliminate cost, labour and isn't off-putting for borrowers. In addition, it also opens up opportunities for FIs to cross-sell far more profitable services.

Despite making a foray in the report for the very first time, Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In was commended for its strong digitalization capabilities and for having extensive knowledge of the less-penetrated Asia-Pacific market. Aite Group remarks on what was unique about Kuliza's CLO capability, Lend.In, was its recent entry to the market and its focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and the acquisition of its client base following the September 2017 launch of its loan origination platform.

Aite Group also honoured Lend.In with the 'David Award', highlighting its broad scope of features and functionalities including the prevention of application fraud which Aite Group noted that the "Industry typically farms out to other vendors outside the scope of CLO." "We're ecstatic to receive positive feedback from analyst David O'Connell. We launched our flagship product Lend.In in 2017 and for it to be recognized as a top emerging vendor by a leading analyst firm, like Aite Group, in less than two years, it is a great testament to our product. This validation would definitely act as a stepping stone for us to strengthen our customer and partner base, as we continue to invest in product innovation and growth", said Achintya Gupta, Chief Business Officer at Kuliza.

"Every industry, upon reaching a mature state in which it is occupied by a handful of relatively mature players, needs at least one David who can keep the Goliaths in check", mentioned David O'Connell, Senior Analyst with Aite Group. "Currently filling that role is Kuliza, with its Lend.In platform. Despite its small installed base, interesting about Kuliza is a broad product offering, which even has some website analytics that profiles credit seekers, and tools for the prevention of application fraud, something about which I think the industry is insufficiently vigilant", he added.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.