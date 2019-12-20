Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In recognized as top vendor in 'Emerging Category' in Commercial Loan Origination report by Aite Group

Aite Group, Boston-based leading independent research and advisory firm focused on the financial services industry, evaluated leading commercial loan origination vendors globally.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:24 IST
Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In recognized as top vendor in 'Emerging Category' in Commercial Loan Origination report by Aite Group
Lend.In. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 20 (ANI/PR Newswire): Aite Group, Boston-based leading independent research and advisory firm focused on the financial services industry, evaluated leading commercial loan origination vendors globally. The Impact Report explored some of the key trends within the Commercial Loan Origination (CLO) market and examined the ways in which technology is evolving to address new market needs and challenges.

This Impact Report assessed each vendor, focusing on their stability, client strength, product features, and client services. The report included participants such as lenders, underwriters, line-of-business managers, credit authorities, and back-office personnel from the banking and financial services industry worldwide. The report emphasized how business lending is so valued by corporate clients that, like the tip of a spear, it creates an entry point to a business by giving rise to automated processes that eliminate cost, labour and isn't off-putting for borrowers. In addition, it also opens up opportunities for FIs to cross-sell far more profitable services.

Despite making a foray in the report for the very first time, Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In was commended for its strong digitalization capabilities and for having extensive knowledge of the less-penetrated Asia-Pacific market. Aite Group remarks on what was unique about Kuliza's CLO capability, Lend.In, was its recent entry to the market and its focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and the acquisition of its client base following the September 2017 launch of its loan origination platform.

Aite Group also honoured Lend.In with the 'David Award', highlighting its broad scope of features and functionalities including the prevention of application fraud which Aite Group noted that the "Industry typically farms out to other vendors outside the scope of CLO." "We're ecstatic to receive positive feedback from analyst David O'Connell. We launched our flagship product Lend.In in 2017 and for it to be recognized as a top emerging vendor by a leading analyst firm, like Aite Group, in less than two years, it is a great testament to our product. This validation would definitely act as a stepping stone for us to strengthen our customer and partner base, as we continue to invest in product innovation and growth", said Achintya Gupta, Chief Business Officer at Kuliza.

"Every industry, upon reaching a mature state in which it is occupied by a handful of relatively mature players, needs at least one David who can keep the Goliaths in check", mentioned David O'Connell, Senior Analyst with Aite Group. "Currently filling that role is Kuliza, with its Lend.In platform. Despite its small installed base, interesting about Kuliza is a broad product offering, which even has some website analytics that profiles credit seekers, and tools for the prevention of application fraud, something about which I think the industry is insufficiently vigilant", he added.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protest: Traffic snarls in parts of old Delhi

Commuters in parts of old Delhi faced difficulty in reaching their destination on Friday afternoon as a large number of people led by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar protested near Jama Masjid against the amended Citizenship Act. Several ro...

Jaishankar refuses to meet Congresswoman Jayapal for moving resolution on Kashmir in US House

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refused to meet Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal who introduced the Congressional resolution on Kashmir urging India to lift all the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after revokin...

Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet, an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two cen...

Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him to life imprisonment. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019