Entry, exit gates of 4 Delhi metro stations closed: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the Delhi Gate station in view of protest in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, taking the total number of metro stations closed on Friday to four. Earlier, the entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid were closed.

"Entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted. Bhim Army had planned to hold a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law despite the police having denied permission. The march was stopped near Delhi Gate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.