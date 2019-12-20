Wings celebrates 25 years of service

New Delhi [India] Dec 20 (ANI/Digpu): Wings, a stalwart in the events and activations space, celebrates 25 years of success. Beginning with just three people in a basement in Bengaluru in 1994, Wings has scaled to unimaginable heights today with eight business verticals and a presence in over eight countries across the globe. Starting first with marketing promotions and consumer activations, Wings has now forayed into multiple lines of business ranging from facility management and infrastructure to digital marketing and even a school of music.

With a diversified portfolio of business, Wings now has over 7500 people on its payroll across all offices and was able to achieve a remarkable revenue of 530 crores in FY 2018-2019. A recent success for Wings in 2019 has been its work with ICICI bank in Punjab where Wings was able to engage with over 36000 customers, across 14 cities through a network of 40 kiosks, seven gate arches and four canters which used over 200 promoters a day for a total of 15 days.

"Wings has truly had a blessed journey, from our humble beginnings over 25 years ago, we have grown our Wings family and scaled new heights to achieve success. I am grateful for the faith and trust that is put in me, by our clients and by our employees. We are confident that the company will constantly rise up to meet the challenge of the ever-changing business landscape", said Arun Samuel - Chairman & Managing Director at Wings Brand Activations India Pvt Ltd. Wings is also an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. With its roots planted firmly in brand activations and promotions, Wings has worked closely with some of the foremost global brands like Tata Motors, Coca Cola, Amazon.com, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bosch, Diageo, Samsung and many more.

"We now have our sights fixed on our 2025 vision where we aim to continue to be the leading brand-building agency in India and doubling our current turnover, while also aiming to be present in 12 countries across the globe", said Arun Samuel. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

