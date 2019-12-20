Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wings celebrates 25 years of service

Wings, a stalwart in the events and activations space, celebrates 25 years of success. Beginning with just three people in a basement in Bengaluru in 1994, Wings has scaled to unimaginable heights today with eight business verticals and a presence in over eight countries across the globe.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:38 IST
Wings celebrates 25 years of service
Wings. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 20 (ANI/Digpu): Wings, a stalwart in the events and activations space, celebrates 25 years of success. Beginning with just three people in a basement in Bengaluru in 1994, Wings has scaled to unimaginable heights today with eight business verticals and a presence in over eight countries across the globe. Starting first with marketing promotions and consumer activations, Wings has now forayed into multiple lines of business ranging from facility management and infrastructure to digital marketing and even a school of music.

With a diversified portfolio of business, Wings now has over 7500 people on its payroll across all offices and was able to achieve a remarkable revenue of 530 crores in FY 2018-2019. A recent success for Wings in 2019 has been its work with ICICI bank in Punjab where Wings was able to engage with over 36000 customers, across 14 cities through a network of 40 kiosks, seven gate arches and four canters which used over 200 promoters a day for a total of 15 days.

"Wings has truly had a blessed journey, from our humble beginnings over 25 years ago, we have grown our Wings family and scaled new heights to achieve success. I am grateful for the faith and trust that is put in me, by our clients and by our employees. We are confident that the company will constantly rise up to meet the challenge of the ever-changing business landscape", said Arun Samuel - Chairman & Managing Director at Wings Brand Activations India Pvt Ltd. Wings is also an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. With its roots planted firmly in brand activations and promotions, Wings has worked closely with some of the foremost global brands like Tata Motors, Coca Cola, Amazon.com, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bosch, Diageo, Samsung and many more.

"We now have our sights fixed on our 2025 vision where we aim to continue to be the leading brand-building agency in India and doubling our current turnover, while also aiming to be present in 12 countries across the globe", said Arun Samuel. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-History suggests rally may slow for U.S. stocks in '20

The outsized rally in the U.S. stock market this year may give way to a more muted performance in 2020 if history is any guide.The benchmark SP 500 is up nearly 28 for the year, which if the market closed this week for the year, would mark ...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise draft guidelines on regulation of banquets

The National Green Tribunal directed the Central pollution Control Board CPCB on Friday to finalise draft guidelines on regulation of banquets and marriage halls within a month. It also asked state pollution control boards SPCBs, in consult...

Protesting against citizenship law to safeguard Constitution: Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Friday said his protest against the amended citizenship law was to safeguard the Constitution. Aazads outfit led the anti-CAA protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday despite no perm...

Goyal asks industry to flag countries placing non-tariff barriers, promises retaliatory action

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked the industry to flag the countries that are placing non-tariff barriers on Indian exports and promised to take retaliatory actions against those countries. Speaking at the 92nd Annual Convention o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019