Star & Endemol Shine India Bring Cricket and Food Together

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Star Plus & Endemol Shine India Bring together two of the country’s greatest passions for Season 6 of MasterChef IndiaIrfan Pathan and Brian Lara satiate their appetites as the contestants cook up a storm for them on Episode 5 of MasterChef India!

Star Plus & Endemol Shine India are back with Season 6 of MasterChef India. This season, the show has become bigger and better with unexpected new ingredients added. For the first time in MasterChef India’s history, we will see two of India’s greatest passions Cricket and Food coming together in an episode.

The upcoming special episode will feature some of the best commentators and legends of the cricketing world! Cricketing icons Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel will be seen indulging their taste buds with the choicest of dishes prepared by the contestants of Master Chef. It was a wonderful moment for all the home chefs as they got a once in a lifetime opportunity to prepare food for the legends of the cricketing world. The 3 judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia along with the commentators will be seen having a fantastic time tasting the masterpieces cooked by the participants at a premium restaurant in Mumbai.

“For this season of MasterChef we have put together two of India’s great passions Cricket and Food. We at Endemol Shine India pride ourselves on bringing out-of-box and differentiated content to our audiences and this episode is a perfect example of that. We hope that this recipe works this season too and that the viewers continue in their appreciation of this delectable show,” said Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India.

Master Chef India which kick-started in 2010 changed the entire outlook of the Indian audience towards cooking shows and cooking altogether. The 6th season currently airing on Star Plus has enticed television audiences from its first episode itself. The trio of celebrity chefs - Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia have been setting up interesting tasks for all the aspirants who have geared up to win the title of Master Chef India. Upcoming episodes will also witness exciting challenges like contestants cooking for 500 tourists in Punjab, a quirky twin task, cooking for a wedding party and much, much more.

Amul remains the title sponsor of the show similar to the past seasons along with various associate sponsors.

About Endemol Shine India

Endemol Shine India is one of the leading and most valuable content production companies in India across television, film and digital content. Endemol Shine India is currently the premier content provider in the Sub-Continent, producing over 800 hours of programming annually for the biggest broadcasters; mainstream & regional. With a penchant for bringing in the biggest Bollywood names on the small screen, Endemol Shine India, ever since its conception in 2006 - has steadily emerged as a market leader with successful television shows like Bigg Boss (Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Bangla), Fear Factor, MasterChef India, So You Think You Can Dance, The Voice India, The Voice India Kids, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Love School, Life Mein Ek Baar and The Money Drop and over 450 episodes of Deal or No Deal for Sun Network amongst others.

Internationally, Endemol Shine Group is a global content creator, producer and distributor with a portfolio of international hits like Broadchurch, Black Mirror, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Penoza, Wipeout, The Bridge, The Island, Humans, Hunted, The Brain, Tin Star, Your Face Sounds Familiar and many more, with creative operations in over 20 markets. The Group’s portfolio enthralls and inspires across scripted and non-scripted genres; coupled with digital, gaming, brands and licensing and distribution operations. Last year Endemol Shine Group produced more than 800 productions, in 79 territories airing on more than 287 channels around the world.

