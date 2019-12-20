Piramal Enterprises appoints Jairam Sridharan as CEO of consumer finance biz

Piramal Enterprises on Friday announced the appointment of Jairam Sridharan as the chief executive officer of consumer finance business. Sridharan comes with over two decades of expertise in domestic and international retail finance.

Previously, he has served as the chief financial officer of Axis Bank. "We are delighted to welcome Jairam Sridharan. Jairam not only has rich experience in building a large retail finance business but also has deep knowledge of technology and analytics, a combination that positions us well as we build a business of the future," Piramal Group Executive Director Anand Piramal said.

