Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB, Bankinter sign new agreement to support Spanish SMEs and mid-caps

For this purpose, the EU bank has provided a EUR 200m loan to Bankinter, which will add a further EUR 200m to this credit line.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:42 IST
EIB, Bankinter sign new agreement to support Spanish SMEs and mid-caps
The EIB's support means that this financing will enable companies to benefit from more favorable maturity and interest rate conditions to develop their projects. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bankinter have signed a new agreement to support Spanish SMEs and mid-caps (up to 3 000 employees). For this purpose, the EU bank has provided a EUR 200m loan to Bankinter, which will add a further EUR 200m to this credit line. As a result, the total funding made available to SMEs and mid-caps to fund their working capital and investment projects will be EUR 400m. The beneficiary companies will be able to make their investments in Spain and Portugal.

The EIB's support means that this financing will enable companies to benefit from more favorable maturity and interest rate conditions to develop their projects. This loan is the sixth of its type underwritten by the two entities and is focused particularly on funding projects by smaller-sized companies, such as micro-enterprises (with fewer than ten employees), and companies located in convergence regions. The objective of the agreement is to give companies support in order to drive economic growth and job creation.

The previous agreement between the EIB and Bankinter was signed in 2017 and has provided funding to more than 1 200 companies to date. The average loan amount granted under that agreement was EUR 180 000. To be eligible for the EIB and Bankinter finance fund, investment project costs must be under EUR 12.5m for small businesses and up to EUR 25m for mid-caps.

With this new agreement, the EIB and Bankinter are joining forces to promote economic development for small and medium-sized enterprises. To do so, this EIB-Bankinter credit line will offer them favorable conditions including longer payment terms, flexible disbursements and lower interest rates.

Supporting SMEs

In 2018, Spain was the EU country that received the most support from the EIB Group to finance SMEs and mid-caps. The Bank provided more than EUR 4.8bn to Spanish SMEs, which represents 57% of the EIB Group's activity in the country. These funds have made it possible to support the investment projects of more than 82 600 Spanish companies employing 766 000 people.

For Bankinter, companies represent one of their strategic segments. At the close of the third quarter this year, the bank's corporate banking investment portfolio was worth EUR 25bn, compared to EUR 23.7bn a year ago. Focusing on business in Spain, the corporate loan portfolio is worth EUR 23.3bn, which represents a 3.7% increase compared to the same data from the previous year, bucking the trend in the sector.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Frugal innovation can boost up rural development: Dr Jitendra Das

New Delhi India Dec 20 ANINewsVoir FORE School of Management, New Delhi once again brought back the focus on frugal innovations and hosted a two-day international conference with the theme - Frugal Approach to Innovation at the Center for R...

Catalan separatists receive temporary accreditation as EU lawmakers

Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin received temporary accreditation as members of the European Parliament on Friday and full accreditation would be approved in January at the earliest, the chambers spokeswoman sai...

All internet services suspended in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh in view of anti-citizenship law protests: District Magistrate

All internet services suspended in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh in view of anti-citizenship law protests District Magistrate....

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush; tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR: Officials

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019