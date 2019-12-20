Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar firms, set for best week since early November

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:26 IST
FOREX-Dollar firms, set for best week since early November

The dollar firmed against other major currencies on Friday and was set for its best week in six weeks thanks to a stronger tone to economic data that makes a near-term cut in U.S. interest rates unlikely. Sterling was on firmer ground at the end of a bad week that has seen it take a beating from renewed concern over a hard Brexit.

The currency was set for its worst week against the greenback in over two years and its largest weekly loss since July 2017 versus the euro. A final reading of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, due out later, was expected to get some attention.

Data this week has fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates again in the near future. The dollar index was a touch firmer at 97.54. It has recovered almost 0.9% from five-month lows hit last week and is up 0.4% this week, poised for its biggest weekly rise since early November.

"The small bounce in the dollar index probably sets us up for slightly better levels to sell into next year," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "We still favour a cheaper dollar, due to growth headwinds in the U.S. relative to elsewhere. There are also factors such as elevated political risk as we head into the presidential elections."

In thin pre-holiday trade, the euro weakened a quarter of a percent to $1.10930, while the dollar was a touch firmer at 109.39 yen. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was 0.25% firmer at 0.98085 francs, rebounding from four-month lows hit against the safe-haven currency this week.

"We've held a constructive view on the dollar for two years and expect it to hold relatively steady in the first half of next year, then weaken against the euro as we think the Fed will have to cut rates again," said Piotr Matys, a currency strategist at Rabobank. Britain's pound strengthened, having tumbled sharply from around 19-month highs against the dollar hit last week after a resounding election win for the ruling Conservative Party boosted hopes that near-term Brexit uncertainty would end.

It was 0.2% firmer at $1.3030 and up 0.4% at 85.14 pence per euro. Still, the currency was headed for its biggest weekly losses against the dollar and euro in over two years. More than three years since Britain voted to exit the European Union in a 2016 referendum, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will leave the political bloc at the end of January and has set Dec. 2020 as a hard deadline to reach a trade agreement, knocking sterling.

"The market was always a little bit naive in a way to think that a Tory election win was going to remove the fog of Brexit," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. "There were obviously some longs in weak hands that got forced out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

17 Delhi metro stations closed amid protests against citizenship amendment bill

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed 15 stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. Entry exit gates of Mand...

Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometres 118.06 miles on Friday, the Indian weather office said. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage...

Rabada hails Jacques Kallis' appointment as SA's batting coach

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has hailed the appointment of Jacques Kallis as the batting coach of the side and went on to call him as a great of the game. In the recent few weeks, South Africa cricket has gone through major transitions ...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police.

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019