Govt extends tenure of NABARD chief by six months

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:27 IST
The tenure of NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala was extended by six months, according to an order issued the Personnel Ministry on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a six-month extension to the tenure of Bhanwala, with effect from December 18, 2019, it said.

Bhanwala was in December 2013 appointed as the chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

