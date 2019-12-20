17 Delhi metro stations closed amid protests, Kashmere Gate partially opened

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed 17 stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. Chandni Chowk was the latest station to be closed as commuters faced inconvenience during the peak evening hours.

In a tweet at 05:59 pm, the DMRC said, "Entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station." Before that, the DMRC had tweeted Kashmere Gate was also closed, but now it said that gate no. 3 and 4 of are open.

Interchange facility was available at Rajiv Chowk, where entry and exit gates are closed. "Entry & exit gates of Mandi House and Janpath are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said in a tweet.

Soon after, it tweeted Central Secretariat station was also closed. Earlier, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of Pragati Maidan and Khan Market stations.

Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden stations were also closed. "Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," the DMRC had tweeted.

In all, 17 metro stations are closed for commuters, while Kashmere Gate is partially opened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

