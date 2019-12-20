WR to operate 8 extra locals trains for New Year celebrations

Western Railway on Friday said itwould operate eight extra suburban train services betweenChurchgate and Virar to help New Year revellers

Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief spokesperson, said theseextra locals will be slow ones and would halt at all stations

"Of the eight locals, four will start from Churchgateand remaining four from Virar. The departure time of the extralocals from Churchgate will be 1:15am, 2:00am, 2:30 am and3:25 am. The four from Virar will start at 0015 hours, 0045hours, 1:40 am and 3:05am," he said.

