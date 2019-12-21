Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon to raise U.S. fulfillment fees 3 percent for merchants next year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 01:30 IST
Amazon to raise U.S. fulfillment fees 3 percent for merchants next year

Amazon.com Inc plans to raise the fees it charges merchants for warehousing and shipping their goods in the United States by an average 3% next year, the company said Friday, as it faces higher costs from infrastructure and programs such as one-day delivery.

The e-commerce company now handles delivery for the majority of U.S. orders through its in-house logistics arm, and is expected to sink nearly $1.5 billion this holiday season alone into halving fulfillment times to one day for Prime loyalty customers. Delivery that is faster than what retail rivals can offer has been key to Prime, a paid subscription program that incentivizes its 100-plus million members to do more of their shopping on Amazon. In an email Friday to merchants who sell on its marketplace, Amazon said it has invested more than $15 billion this year in tools, infrastructure and programs like Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) to help sellers.

"Driven by FREE One-Day Delivery, this was the largest one-year investment we have ever made in FBA. Nevertheless, in 2020, we will make only moderate increases (about 3%) in fulfillment fees, below industry average, because we remain committed to your continued success," said the email, seen by Reuters. Other charges for merchants known as referral fees will go down in some instances, the email said.

In a statement, an Amazon spokeswoman added that the investments are helping merchants boost sales and that the company still is "the most competitively priced option for entrepreneurs to reach customers with fast shipping." Carriers routinely raise delivery rates. FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc will increase certain U.S. ground and air fees an average 4.9 percent in the coming weeks, according to their published rates, though customers can negotiate discounts.

Amazon's changes largely take effect Feb. 18. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...

Xi told Trump US interference harming Chinese interests: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported. In a phone con...

UPDATE 2-Facebook says media group used fake faces to push pro-Trump messages

Facebook Inc has taken action against a well-financed media network that used dozens of artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages, the company and outside researchers said on Friday. Researchers f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019