Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steel industry may face disruption post March 2020 on expiry of mining leases: SAIL chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 13:33 IST
Steel industry may face disruption post March 2020 on expiry of mining leases: SAIL chief
Image Credit: ANI

State-run SAIL on Saturday said the steel industry may face disruption post-March 2020 when a number of mining leases expire. A clutch of mining leases for coal and iron ore are slated to expire by March next year.

According to the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, these licenses will not be renewed and the mines will be allotted through fresh auctions. "Today perhaps because of the change in the legislation everything has to go through the auction route, which is creating lots of issues and the steel industry may face disruption by 1.4.2020 because of the auctions of coal mines," SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.

He was speaking at a session on 'India: Roadmap To A USD 5 Trillion Economy' organized by industry chamber FICCI here. Another concern for the industry is high input cost, Chaudhary said.

Today the production cost of steel in India is the highest and one of the major factors contributing to this are the taxes, he said. Royalty is close to 20 percent on the input material, whether it is coal or iron ore. Freight cost is higher than what is being paid in other countries. Electricity also adds to the high production cost, Chaudhary said.

"In India, the average production cost of per tonne steel is about USD 450, whereas in China it is as low as USD 350 where players get the benefit of low tax and incentives," he emphasized. Coking coal and iron ore are the two key raw materials needed for making steel.

"As far as iron ore is concerned, we have it in abundance. The only thing is the judicial allocation has to happen. Coking coal is not available in our country and the whole industry is dependent on import of coking coal, particularly integrated steel sector imports from Australia, Indonesia, the US etc," he said. All these challenges need to be addressed for meeting the ambitious 300 MT steel production capacity target set by the government under the National Steel Policy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production

Rockets were fired overnight at Syrias main Homs refinery and two gas units causing minor damage and disrupting production, oil officials said on Saturday, calling it a terrorist attack. Fires were extinguished after several hours and maint...

CAA row: Court asks lawyers seeking to meet detainees to approach Delhi HC, magistrate court

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Saturday did not address the grievances of a batch of lawyers seeking permission to meet people who were detained following protests against the newly amended citizenship law and asked them to approach a concerned...

Opportunity to pick Dhoni, Fleming's brains: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is looking at his entry into the Chennai Super Kings setup as an opportunity to pick the brains of seasoned captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. The 21-year-old Curran was the most expensive...

'Tumor-on-a-chip' to revolutionize cancer drug testing

Researchers from Kyoto University, Japan have created a new device that can culture cancerous cells in vitro in a three-dimensional fashion that better mimics the conditions present in the human body. Touted as tumour-on-a-chip, this piece ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019