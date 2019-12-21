Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy will not pour more taxpayer money into Alitalia -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:44 IST
Italy will not pour more taxpayer money into Alitalia -minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italy will not pump more public money into Alitalia, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Saturday, warning that the troubled airline could shut down by mid-2020 without a buyer. Alitalia, which is losing 2 million euros ($2.2 million) a day, was put under a new temporary administrator this month after a consortium of potential rescuers backed out.

Patuanelli was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that he had signed off a further loan of 400 million euros this week to keep the loss-making carrier in the business. "This is really the last state intervention for Alitalia," Patuanelli said adding that either a buyer was found by mid-2020 or the company "would shut down".

The minister dismissed the possibility of the loan being considered illegal state aid by the European Commission. "We will change the Alitalia brand and the company's structure," Patuanelli said, without elaborating.

Industry analysts calculate Alitalia, which went through two previous rescues in 2008 and 2014, has already burnt through roughly 9 billion of euros in taxpayers' money. ($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia orders Uber to suspend app services

Uber has been told to immediately suspend its ride-sharing services in Colombia, the industry and commerce authority announced Friday, citing unfair competition laws. The US tech giant has around two million active users in the country, and...

Will ask Chief Minister to form SIT to investigate Bhima Koregoan case properly: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that his party will ask Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to investigate the Bhima Koregaon case properly. We will be asking the Maharashtra Chief Mi...

Never took responsibility initially, but I know my game really well now: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he was flamboyant but not responsible in the beginning of his career, a far cry from the present day matured man who is displaying both in equal measure while solving Indias number four conundrum. The 25-year-o...

Russia must press on with Nord Stream 2 gas line to Europe - Russian senator

Russia must keep scheduling on implementing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline link to Europe, a senior Russian senator told state news agency RIA on Saturday after pipe-laying was suspended due to U.S. sanctions.Konstantin Kosachev, chairman o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019