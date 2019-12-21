Amara Raja Batteries Limited bags two first time Innovation Centric Awards at the much-coveted CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] Dec 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), India's leading industrial and automotive battery major won two innovation-based awards at the reputed CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2019. One being for the category "Manufacturing - Large Enterprise", wherein ARBL is one among the final three winners and Amara Raja Batteries Limited is chosen as one of the top 25 Innovative Companies.

Eminent dignitaries, including Ratan Watal, Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII National Start-up Council, and CII AI forum, handed over the awards to the winners. G Balaji, Head of Manufacturing Engineering, P Senthil Kumar, Head of Process Engineering and M Suresh Naidu, Deputy Manager - Equipment Engineering, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, received the awards at a ceremony organised at the Hotel Ashok, New Delhi on 18th December 2019.

The awards were announced after screening more than 300 participating companies and assessment by Grand Jury consisting of eminent personalities from industry, academia, and government. "We are immensely honoured and humbled to have received this unique recognition. Since its very inception, CII Industrial Innovation Awards has been recognizing companies for their innovative products and services, nationally as well as internationally. Innovation is one of our core values and this award reaffirms ARBL's commitment and drives to imbibe and demonstrate this core value in the space that we operate in. I want to heartily congratulate all teams who have contributed to this illustrious recognition", commented Vijayanand S, CEO, Amara Raja Batteries Limited.

CII Grand Jury 2019 consisted of 13 eminent members from the industry, academia and the government, with CII's rigorous Enterprise Innovation Maturity Framework (Innovation Culture, Management, Inputs and results) forming the basis of assessment of shortlisted firms. Post two months of rigorous audits by CII, out of over 250 applicant companies, the list was narrowed done to 100 through the initial screening process.

Subsequently, on the basis of on-site assessments, top 25 innovative companies were felicitated. A final presentation was made to the Grand Jury, headed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, post which the winners were announced. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.