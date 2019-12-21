Maha CM announces loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh for farmers
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray announced in the Assembly on Saturday that farmers'loans of up to Rs 2 lakh would be waived in the state
"Crop loans outstanding upto September 30, 2019, willbe waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amountis Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma JyotiraoPhule loan waiver scheme," Thackeray said
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed thatthe government had not fulfilled its original promise of loanwaiver, and walked out of the house with other BJP MLAs.
