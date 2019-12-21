Left Menu
Development News Edition

New govt in Maharashtra announces new farm loan waiver scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:24 IST
New govt in Maharashtra announces new farm loan waiver scheme

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a loan waiver of upto Rs two lakh for farmers, with a cut off date of September 30, 2019. The `Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme' of the newly formed Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition regime comes over two years after the Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver announced by the then BJP-Sena government in 2017.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly here on the last day of the winter session of the legislature. "Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme," Thackeray said.

Besides, a special scheme would be offered for the farmers who repay their loans on time, he said. Finance Minister Jayant Patil said the waiver would be unconditional, and details would be communicated by the chief minister's office in due course.

There was no word on how much financial burden the new scheme would put on the state treasury. Speaking at a press conference after the session was over, chief minister Thackeray said, "The scheme will require minimum documentation and will be hassle-free.

"A film will be made for farmers' better understanding of the procedure for loan waiver...nobody will have to stand in long queues, unllike the loan waiver scheme of the previous government," he said. Jayant Patil said those who want to avail of waiver will need to approach their bank only with Aadhaar card.

"Bank officials would take the person's thumb print and the government will transfer the amount to the loan account of the farmer," he said, adding that no online form submission will be needed. MPs, state legislators and government employees will not receive the benefit of loan waiver, Patil said, adding that the scheme will cover farmers who cultivate fruit trees and sugarcane as well as conventional crops.

In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver. He also questioned the government's failure to give assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain, a demand which Thackeray himself had made before he became CM.

Fadnavis and other BJP MLAs then staged a walk out in protest. Later, speaking to reporters, Fadnavis alleged that the scheme will benefit very few farmers as most of them were already covered by his government's 2017 sceheme. The government had cheated farmers as it was not offering a full loan waiver, he said, announcing an agitation over the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Manager of McDonald's franchise in Peru says faulty drinks machine caused deaths

The general manager of the McDonalds operating firm in Peru has said in an interview with the local TV that the drinks supply machine at the fast-food restaurant where two employees died by electrocution last weekend was suffering from an e...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries - official

The United States is very concerned about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftars forces on the ground, a senior State Department official said on Saturda...

Airstrikes on rebel-held northwestern Syrian town kill 7

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed seven people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said. The attack came ami...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2030 HRS

Following are the top stories at 8.30 pm NATION DEL71 LDALL CITIZENSHIP More violence in UP, protesters indulge in vandalism during Bihar bandh, peaceful demonstration in AssamNew DelhiKanpurPatnaMangaluru There was more violence in Uttar P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019