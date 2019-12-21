Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt taking measures to address challenges in steel sector: SAIL chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:34 IST
Govt taking measures to address challenges in steel sector: SAIL chairman

The domestic steel sector is facing challenges in form of high input costs and unavailability of coking coal in the country, SAIL chairman A K Chaudhary said on Saturday, and conveyed that the government is aware of the issues and taking appropriate measures to resolve them. He was speaking at a session on 'India: Roadmap to a USD 5 trillion economy' organised by industry chamber FICCI here.

High input cost is a concern for the industry, the Steel Authority of India Ltd chairman said adding that the production cost of steel in India is the highest at present. One of the major factors contributing to high production cost is tax, he said. "However, the government is well aware of the issues and is taking appropriate steps and measures to overcome these challenges," Chaudhary said.

The royalty is close to 20 per cent on the input material, whether it is coal or iron ore and freight cost is higher than what is being paid in other countries, the SAIL chairman said adding that electricity also adds to the high production cost. "In India, average production cost of per tonne steel is about USD 450, whereas in China it is as low as USD 350 where players get benefit of low tax and incentives," he emphasised.

Coking coal and iron ore are the two key raw materials needed for making steel. "As far iron ore is concerned, we have it in abundance. The only thing is the judicial allocation has to happen. Coking coal is not available in our country and the whole industry is dependent on import of coking coal, particularly integrated steel sector imports from Australia, Indonesia, the US etc," he said.

All these challenges need to be addressed for meeting the ambitious 300 MT steel production capacity target set by the government under the National Steel Policy, he added. He also said that the steel industry may face disruption post March 2020 when a number of mining leases expire.

A clutch of mining leases for coal and iron ore are slated to expire by March next year. According to the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, these licences will not be renewed and the mines will be allotted through fresh auctions.

"Today perhaps because of the change in the legislation everything has to go through the auction route, which is creating lots of issues and the steel industry may face disruption by 1.4.2020 because of the auctions of coal mines," Chaudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Manager of McDonald's franchise in Peru says faulty drinks machine caused deaths

The general manager of the McDonalds operating firm in Peru has said in an interview with the local TV that the drinks supply machine at the fast-food restaurant where two employees died by electrocution last weekend was suffering from an e...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries - official

The United States is very concerned about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftars forces on the ground, a senior State Department official said on Saturda...

Airstrikes on rebel-held northwestern Syrian town kill 7

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed seven people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said. The attack came ami...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2030 HRS

Following are the top stories at 8.30 pm NATION DEL71 LDALL CITIZENSHIP More violence in UP, protesters indulge in vandalism during Bihar bandh, peaceful demonstration in AssamNew DelhiKanpurPatnaMangaluru There was more violence in Uttar P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019