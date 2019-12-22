Left Menu
India's steel output falls for second straight month, declines 2.8 pc to 8.93 MT in Nov: Report

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-12-2019 14:04 IST
  Created: 22-12-2019 14:02 IST
India's crude steel output fell for the second straight month in November, declining 2.8 percent to 8.934 million tonne (MT), according to a report. During November 2018, the country's crude steel output stood at 9.192 MT, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

In October 2019, India had reported a 3.4 percent fall in crude steel output at 9.089 MT as against 9.408 MT in the year-ago month, according to the global body. Global steel production also registered a 1 percent fall at 147.791 MT in November 2019 as compared with 149.356 MT in November 2018, the report said.

However, the world's largest steel producer China registered an increase in production. The country produced 80.287 MT steel in November, up 4 percent as compared to 77.213 MT a year ago.

Japan's crude steel production fell 10.6 percent to 7.743 MT as against 8.659 MT in November 2018. The US produced 7.233 MT of crude steel in November 2019, a decrease of 2.2 percent as compared to 7.399 MT in the same month last year.

South Korea's crude steel production stood at 5.895 MT in November, 0.5 percent lower against 5.923 MT in November 2018. In the EU, Italy produced 2.0 MT of crude steel in November, while France and Spain produced 1.1 MT each.

Brazil produced 2.6 MT crude steel in November, while Turkey and Ukraine produced 2.9 MT and 1.3 MT, respectively, last month. Members of world steel represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

JSW Steel Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sajjan Jindal is its vice chairman, while Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran and ArcelorMittal Chief L N Mittal are among its members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

