Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:58 IST
Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to block its USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying ‎the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any final liability of dues on the company. ‎ In a counter-affidavit, Reliance said it was a "falsehood" to say that the arbitration tribunal had passed an award requiring the company and its partners to pay USD 3.5 billion to the government. ‎

It said ‎the petition is an abuse of process as "it portrays that a sum of money is due and payable under the final award and purports to compute the money payable on a basis neither found in the arbitration award nor disclosed in the petition."‎ ‎ ‎ The government, it said, has calculated on its own volition the revised figure of its share of profit from oil and gas production allegedly due by extrapolating the purported finds.

The affidavit came in response to the government moving the Delhi High Court seeking to block Reliance selling 20 percent stake in its oil and chemical business to Saudi Aramco for USD 15 billion, in view of pending dues of USD 3.5 billion in Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields. An international arbitration tribunal issued a partial award in October 2016 in the dispute between the Government of India (GoI), BG Exploration & Production India Limited (BG) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) regarding the Panna-Mukta and Tapti Production Sharing Contracts (PSC).

The tribunal in its 2016 award determined certain issues of principles. Pending determination of all issues before it, appropriately, it did not award any monetary sums. Quantification of amounts, if any, by the tribunal is to be done when all issues have been decided. Certain parts of the 2016 award were challenged by BG/RIL before an English court wherein it decided some parts of challenge in favour of BG/RIL and directed the arbitration tribunal to reconsider those parts of the 2016 award. The tribunal, having reconsidered, issued another partial award in December 2018 which was in favour of BG/RIL.‎

While this challenge was pending in the English court, GoI unilaterally calculated certain amounts, based upon its interpretation of the 2016 award, which the government alleges are payable by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), BG and RIL. Reliance said pursuant to the 2018 award, GoI's claim comes down very significantly -- a fact which the government has not taken cognizance of and approached the Delhi High Court prematurely for enforcement of its claim computed based on its interpretation of the 2016 award.

RIL maintained that except as quantified by the tribunal, no amount can be said to be payable at this stage. GoI has challenged the 2018 award and the English court is yet to pronounce its judgment.

One of the most significant issues pending before the tribunal is an increase in the Cost Recovery Limit under the PSC. The arbitration tribunal is scheduled to hear BG/RIL's application for increase of PSC Cost Recovery Limit next year. If the tribunal decides in favor of BG/RIL, then GoI's computation of sums allegedly payable by ONGC, BG and RIL is expected to further come down.

Final amounts payable, if any, by the parties (ONGC 40 percent, BG 30 percent and RIL 30 percent) can only be determined by the arbitration tribunal in the quantification phase of the arbitration which will be scheduled after it has decided on all the issues before it, it said. ONGC, who was directed by GoI in 2011 not to participate in the arbitration proceedings but be bound by the award, wrote to the stock exchanges in May 2018 that the government's demand is premature.

The 2016 award, in part superseded by the 2018 award, cannot be said to have attained finality and attempts to enforce the 2016 award are premature, RIL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...

AMU VC justifies University decision to institute internal inquiry

The Vice Chancellor of AMU on Sunday said the universitys decision to set up a one-man judicial panel, to inquire into the violence that rocked the campus early this week, was necessary for inculcating a sense of courtroom transparency in a...

Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay: SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Sunday clarified that BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. While some restless passengers ...

CAA not against any community or religion: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any community or religion and alleged that some political parties are spreading falsehood about the new law to create unrest in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019