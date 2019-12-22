Left Menu
CSS Corp looks to ramp up India facilities, add 1,000 positions

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-12-2019 15:33 IST
CSS Corp looks to ramp up India facilities, add 1,000 positions

Tech firm CSS Corp is looking at expanding its facilities in India, adding about 1,000 positions over the next year. The company, which offers analytics, automation, and cloud consulting services, currently has about 4,500 people in India across offices in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

"We have seen strong growth in our business, we have grown 25 percent from a year back. We are looking at further strengthening our position here and expect to add about 1,000 people over the next one year," CSS Corp CEO Manish Tandon told PTI. In Noida, CSS Corp has about 100 people, which is expected to be doubled. Other centers like Hyderabad and Bengaluru would also see hiring taking place.

Globally, the company has about 7,000 people. It has centers in the US (Utah, Dallas, Milpitas, and New Jersey), Poland, Mauritius, Costa Rica, China, and the Philippines. Tandon said he expects the strong pace of growth to continue for the company.

"We expect to continue this growth momentum. There is a huge demand for automation and analytics solutions across sectors... Our digital-focused strategy and innovative network solutions have helped us to offer flexible and value-based services to our clientele, and fast-track their network transformation journeys," he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

