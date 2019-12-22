Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020
Oyo Hotels and Homes will increase its presence in Rajasthan and is targeting to grow to 40,000 rooms by the end of the next year. "The company currently has a network of 1,500 hotels and nearly 22,000 rooms. We are targeting to increase to grow to 40,000 rooms in Rajasthan by the end of 2020," Oyo CEO – India and South Asia Rohit Kapoor said here.
The company launched its operations in the state in 2015 and has a presence in more than 40 cities of the state. He claimed that the company has generated 1 lakh job opportunities in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Oyo
- South Asia
- India
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Final rites of soldier, who died in avalanche, performed at Jhunjhunu
Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan: LS speaker Om Birla flags off 'Walk-o-Run' in Kota
Cong govt's one year in office: Rajasthan CM forms panel for events
Min temp in parts of Rajasthan 1 to 3 notches below normal