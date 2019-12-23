Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares fall as tech stocks drag; Hong Kong inches up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 09:53 IST
China shares fall as tech stocks drag; Hong Kong inches up
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China stocks started the week on a soft note on Monday, weighed down by a correction in tech shares after a state fund announced plans to cut its stakes in some of these companies, while focus remained on latest developments of the Sino-U.S. trade deal.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,006.35 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 2,990.71. The National Integrated Circuitry Investment Fund, also known as the "Big Fund", planned to cut its stakes in Gigadevice Semiconductor, chipmaker Shenzhen Goodix Technology and Hunan Goke Microelectronics by about one percentage point each, according to those companies' statements.

The three stocks dropped after the state fund's plan and the broad tech sector also came under pressure. The CSI IT index and CSI telecoms services index sank 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively. Foreigners have spent a record 190 billion yuan ($27.10 billion) via the Stock Connect so far in 2019 purchasing shares listed on the tech-heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The strong gains in China's growth stocks this year have more than factored in most of the expectations for their earnings in next two to three years, Luo Kun, analyst with Fortune Securities, wrote in a report. For the short-term, the A-share market is expected to consolidate recent gains while awaiting for new upward momentum following the Sino-U.S. trade deal, Luo added.

Leading brokerage China Merchants Securities noted the state fund's plan could dent market sentiment for the short-term, though China's long-term support for tech sector will remain intact. Investors remained keen for more details of Sino-U.S. trade deal. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

On Friday, Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and claimed progress on issues from trade to North Korea and Hong Kong, but China said Xi accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs. China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some type of semiconductors next year, the finance ministry said, as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

In Hong Knog, the Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 27,889.12, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index also gained 0.1% to 11,036.44. Hong Kong riot police pepper-sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere in its special regions, including Hong Kong, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.05% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.08%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.0133 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.0065. As of 0406 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.81% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 7.0103 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

JMMs Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency, according to Election Commission of India. According to the data available on the poll bodys website at 1011 am, BJPs Simon Malto is trailing there by 664 votes.However, Heman...

US service member killed in Afghanistan: US military

Kabul, Dec 23 AFP An American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, US officials said. US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately release any additional information, pending notification of the victims next of kin.The...

Cold wave grips Ludhiana: Brisk business for tea vendors

The lives of the locals came to standstill as cold wave grips Ludhiana, however, roadside tea vendors make a profitable business in winters. As the cold wave continues to disrupt the regular life, it becomes challenging for the locals to ca...

UPDATE 1-U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: U.S.military

A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement.It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed. More than a dozen foreign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019