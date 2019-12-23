Left Menu
Development News Edition

790 tonnes of imported onion reach India; some sent to AP, Delhi: Govt official

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 13:43 IST
790 tonnes of imported onion reach India; some sent to AP, Delhi: Govt official

The first batch of imported onion weighing 790 tonnes has reached India and some quantities are being distributed to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at a landing cost of Rs 57-60/kg, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said on Monday. An approximately 12,000-tonne of onion shipment is expected to arrive by end of December, he stated.

State-run MMTC, which is importing the key kitchen staple on behalf of the government, has contracted 49,500 tonne of onion so far. Retail onion prices are ruling at an average Rs 100 per kg in major cities, but rates are as high as Rs 160 per kg in some parts of the country.

"The two consignments comprising 290 tonne and 500 tonne each has already reached Mumbai. We are offering this onion at a landed cost of Rs 57-60/kg to state governments," the official told PTI. Andhra Pradesh and Delhi governments have already placed their demands and have started lifting imported onions, he said.

Onion has been imported from Turkey, Egypt and Afghanistan. More consignments are underway which should improve the domestic supplies, he added. Onion prices have shot up sharply due to estimated 25 per cent fall in kharif production of 2019-20 crop year (July-June) compared to the previous year because of late monsoon and eventual excess rains in the major producing states.

Onion prices have failed to cool down despite several government measures in the last few weeks. The government has already banned export of onion, imposed stock limits on traders and is also supplying buffer stock at a cheaper rate. Traders and experts are of the view that onion prices will continue to remain firm till January when late kharif crop will start hitting the market.

The country had last imported 1,987 tonnes of onion way back in 2015-16 when price has shot up significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Apprison is the Solution for Mobile Addiction Increases Corporate Productivity Exam Focus and Quality Family Time

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2019 PRNewswire -- Apprison is a gamified, empowering free app for mobile deaddiction launched on 19th December at Plaksha Tech Leaders campus at Gurgaon . In a world reeling under mobile addiction, Jagrit Surisetti and...

Teenager held for raping girl in Jammu

A teenager was apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Jammu city, officials said on Monday. The matter surfaced after the girl delivered a baby at a hospital here, they said.A case was registered and the 16-year-old boy take...

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case: prosecutor (AFP) AMS

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case prosecutor AFP AMS...

Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah dies - Ennahar TV

Algerias powerful army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah has died, the private Ennahar television reported on Monday, at a time of bitter political divisions over the militarys dominant role in the major energy exporter.Africas largest country has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019