Dyson Opens Its First Dyson Demo in Mumbai at Palladium High Street Phoenix

MUMBAI, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson officially opened the doors to its first Dyson Demo Store in Mumbai on 18th December 2019. The space has been engineered to encourage people to pick-up, test and experience Dyson's technology.

Dyson started operations in India in February 2018, launching three main products ranges for the first time- Floor Care, Environmental Control, and Personal Care.

In 2019, a fourth product range – Lighting was also introduced in India.

Ms. Siona Tebbutt, Research Design and Development (RDD) Engineer, Dyson based out of the Malmesbury campus in United Kingdom says: "Dyson technology works differently. It is engineered to solve real problems. Hence, it is critical for people to be able to test and experience our technology, so they can understand how it works. The opening of the Dyson Demo Store in Mumbai is a testament to our ambitions to expand our footprint in India further and to bring Dyson technology closer to the people. This space allows us to bring engineering to life, to better understand the needs of our owners, and to help people experience our technology in a Dyson environment. You can pick-up the machines, pull them apart, and thoroughly test them on our test tracks with various dust samples; or even book a free styling session with our in-store stylists and test our Personal Care machines for yourself."

Siona has been with Dyson for more than 5 years and has been integral to several key projects at Dyson including the Dyson Airwrap Styler™. She was also a part of the Hair Science team, analysing hair samples and understanding hair health and hair damage.

Dyson's portfolio of key technologies which will be on display at the new Demo store are as follows:

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

Conventional hair dryers can be bulky and difficult to manoeuvre, can blast air at high temperatures, which can cause extreme heat damage, all with the risk of hair being sucked into and trapped in the filter. Dyson engineers set out to rethink the hair dryer.

Dyson Supersonic™ hair-dryer has been designed for fast drying without the reliance on extra heat, while meeting everyday styling needs. The Dyson V9 digital motor, which spins at 110,000 times per minute3 is able to deliver 41 litres3 of powerful and controlled airflow every second using the V9 motor and patented Air Multiplier™ technology, stripping water from the hair while improving the smoothing and alignment of hair without relying on excessive heat. Housed within the head of the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer is an intelligent heat control system which monitors output airflow 40 times per second3 to ensure effective control of temperature, preventing exposure to excessive heat, and improving overall hair shine and health.

It's the result of a £50 million investment in its development over 6 years including the creation of a state-of-the-art laboratory dedicated to investigating the science of hair. Dyson engineers spent over four year studying hair from root to tip, understanding how it reacts to stresses, how to keep it looking healthy and how to style it.

Dyson Airwrap™ Styler

Unlike most styling tools that rely on extreme heat to style hair, the Dyson Airwrap™ Styler uses jets of air to allow you to achieve voluminous curls, natural waves and smooth blow-dry finishes – at home.

Also using Dyson's fast, high-pressure digital motor V9, the Dyson Airwrap™ styler harnesses a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect. The effect occurs when a high-speed jet of air flows next to a surface and, due to differences in pressure caused by the surface, the air flow attaches itself to the surface. Taking advantages of this principle, Dyson's team of aerodynamicists created a way to style hair using only air combined with heat. The result creates a natural look with a sleek finish, helping prevent extreme heat damage.

The Dyson Demo features two styling stations to allow for people to test and experience the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and Dyson Airwrap™ styler. Dyson Beauty Advisors will be present to explain how the machine works and offer styling advice. Complimentary in-store styling appointments will be also be provided.

Dyson V11TM cord-free vacuum:

To understand the problem of hidden dust in Indian homes better, Dyson conducted the first 'Indian Household Hidden Dust Study' in 2018, in Indian households and associate cars; and found that bacteria, dust mite and dog and cockroach allergens were found where we sleep, sit, play and travel. Presence of cockroach allergens were commonly detected in homes surveyed, across surfaces including mattresses. Most houses also showed presence of dog and dust mite allergens, which are a major causes of allergic reactions worldwide.

With the traditional cleaning methods proving to be insufficient, the Dyson V11™ Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum, which is a result of more than a decade of cord-free vacuum and Dyson digital motor development, enables intelligently deep cleaning of your home. Thanks to the new Dyson digital motor V11, which spins at up to 125,000 rpm, the Dyson V11™ cord-free vacuums provide powerful fade-free suction with 40% more suction power than its predecessor, the Dyson Cyclone V10™ vacuum .The Dyson V11™ vacuums bring a new level of intelligence to cleaning, automatically sensing and capturing debris, while reporting vacuum performance on an LCD screen in real time.

Visitors to the Dyson Demo Store in Mumbai will be able to experience the machine on three different floor surfaces, with a variety of dust and debris at hand. Visitors will be able to speak to Dyson experts about which technologies are most suitable for their home.

Dyson Air Purifiers:

To understand the air we breathe indoors, Dyson engineers along with SGS China, an independent advanced testing establishment, conducted a study on indoor air quality for Delhi NCR homes, using Dyson technology. Dyson analyzed used air purifier filters from Delhi NCR homes and found potentially harmful air pollutants including dust mites, formaldehyde and mould, captured by Dyson air purifiers.

The new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ air purifier is uniquely engineered for year round use - delivering fast and even room heating in winter, powerful cooling in summer; and efficient purification -removing 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, from the air, through all seasons. The machine automatically detects airborne particles and gases and simultaneously reports to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real time, encouraging well-being and maintaining comfort levels in the home.

Visitors can also experience the Dyson Pure Cool™ Advanced Technology Tower air purifier and Dyson Pure Cool™ Advanced Technology Desk air purifier that automatically detect and capture microscopic airborne pollutants in your home, reporting live indoor and outdoor air quality to the new Dyson Link App – allowing users to remotely track the inside air quality at all times.

For visitors seeking purified air within their personal spaces, whether beside your bed, on your office desk, or in the study work, or at home; Dyson's first personal air treatment machine – the Dyson Pure Cool Me™ personal air purifier and fan is an interesting experience. Featuring Dyson's air filtration and air projection technologies, this compact machine features the new Dyson Core Flow™ technology that transforms the way we deliver purified air to you. This air control mechanism creates a steady stream of purified air and allows you to direct the airflow precisely where you need it. Harnessing Dyson's expertise in fluid dynamics, air filtration, light sensing, and acoustic performance, the Dyson Pure Cool Me™ personal air purifier and fan is engineered to support your wellbeing, delivering purified air and a more comfortable cooling experience.

Dyson experts are on hand to explain the way in which the hardware and software integrate to give the machine intelligence and reveal invisible airborne pollutants.

Dyson Lightcycle

Engineered to provide the right light for the right time of day, the Dyson Lightcycle™ task light supports your body clock with local daylight tracking that continually adjusts colour, temperature and brightness. Designed to reduce eye strain with over 1,000 Lux brightness, the Dyson Lightcycle maintains light quality for 60 years, thanks to Heat Pipe technology. User personalisation is a feature that is made possible through the Dyson Link app – designed to support optimal illumination throughout the day.

About Dyson

Dyson now has five demo stores in India including DLF Promenade and Select City Walk in New Delhi, VR Mall in Bengaluru, VR Mall in Chennai; and the new Dyson Demo Store at Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Mumbai; even as similar spaces are planned for other major world cities.

Dyson also retails through the official website- www.dyson.in, Amazon, and Flipkart

In-home demo services are available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad as well as at select Croma stores in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

