  Updated: 23-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:32 IST
Bhumika Group bags 4 prestigious awards in 2019
Bhumika Group - ET Now Award. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): North India's leading real estate developer Bhumika Group was adjudged as the Emerging Developer of the year - Shopping Malls at the Star of the Industry Awards presented by ET Now in New Delhi on December 20, 2019. The award celebrates the creations and achievements of multiple industries in the country, which endeavour to make real difference to the business as well as society as a whole.

On this achievement Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group thanked the jury members. "We are committed towards creating world-class developments which will give our customers "an International Experience" with an appropriate product mix suited to the respective market built to International standards and delivered on time. Such recognitions are motivating and a great honor for the organisation," said Uddhav Poddar.

ET Now Star of the Industry Awards celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies and individuals operating in their respective sectors including Real Estate. The Awards recognize, encourage and promote excellence in the real estate profession and highlight important elements of real estate practice such as commitment to service, client satisfaction, innovation, professional development, community involvement and contribution to the profession. This is a National-renowned mark of excellence.

The objective is to identify leaders who will discuss and debate towards sustainable real estate development for the future. Earlier this year, Bhumika Group also bagged three more awards for outstanding work and contribution in real estate sector, namely - 2nd runner at Images' most admired upcoming Shopping Centre of the year for its project Urban Square.

This year it was 16th edition of annual Images Retails Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievers in the business of retail. Later in the month of September 2019, Urban Square was recognised as the best mixed-use project of the year at 11th Realty Plus Conclave and Excellence Awards 2019. With presence of more than 300 stakeholders from top real estate companies, the event provided opportunities for attendees to discuss, share, celebrate and network.

Adding another feather in its cap, Bhumika Group bagged "Emerging Developer of the Year - Retail/ Shopping Mall" by DNA presents Real Estate and Infrastructure Awards at Mumbai. The above awards are recognition towards Bhumika Group's forte in developing world-class shopping malls.

Bhumika Group is developing two malls - Urban Square at Udaipur and Urban Square Galleria at Alwar. It has plans to expand in cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner and Delhi NCR.

Urban Square is 1.8 million square feet mixed-use development which has a mall positioned as "All Under One Roof" mall and multiplex with lifestyle, retail, five-star hotel, offices, mouth-watering f&b options along with a food court, a state of art multiplex, adrenaline-driving gaming zone and many more entertainment options for the entire family. Many leading International and National brands have already been signed up.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

