Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCX launches new index series on commodity futures

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:42 IST
MCX launches new index series on commodity futures

Leading commodity bourse MCX on Monday launched a new index series, MCX iCOMDEXTM, on commodity futures. A commodity index is an investment vehicle that tracks a basket of commodities to measure their price and investment return performance.

The new index series consists of a composite index, sectoral indices and single commodity indices, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) said in a statement. The composite index consists of eleven liquid futures contracts across different segments traded on MCX, while two sector indices are launched focusing on bullion and base metals.

Besides, single-commodity indices have been launched in four commodities -- gold, silver, copper and crude oil. "These indices are based on commodity futures contracts traded on MCX and conform to the SEBI-prescribed guidelines for the design of commodity indices," MCX said.

These indices adhere to financial benchmarks set by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in construction, administration and governance. Commenting on the launch, MCX CEO and Managing Director P S Reddy said the indices conform to SEBI guidelines and have also been designed in line with IOSCO Principles for financial benchmarks, making them eligible for launching derivative products on them.

"We are confident that when products on these indices are launched, all classes of investors shall be able to take exposure to commodities/commodity segments in a very cost-efficient manner," he added. MCX also offers futures and options trading on its platform. It has a large presence in non-agricultural commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

SAI set to recruit Assistant Directors with national and international sports background

Sports Authority of India SAI is set to recruit 19 UPSC personnel for the position of Assistant Directors. In this particular set of recruitment, a first-of-its-kind, SAI plans to give special weightage to UPSC candidates who are not only m...

Don't rely on digital age proof while serving liquor to suspected underage customers: Delhi govt to bars

Delhis clubs, hotels and bars will now have to check physical age proof of suspected underage customers for consuming alcohol with the government declaring that digital copies will no longer be acceptable. According to the Delhi Excise Rule...

RIL shares fall nearly 2 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 17,990 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL fell nearly 2 per cent on Monday after the government sought to block the companys plan to sell 20 per cent stake to Saudi Aramco. The scrip declined 1.78 per cent to close at Rs 1,571 on the BSE. Durin...

Pete Davidson talks about his dating life on 'SNL'

American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on Saturday Night Live SNL. According to Page Six, the comedian appeared on Saturday Night Live and spoke about his budding romance with 18-year-old mod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019