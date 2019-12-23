Left Menu
MakeMyTrip to offer e-tickets for Hyderabad metro rail

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:15 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:15 IST
MakeMyTrip to offer e-tickets for Hyderabad metro rail Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): MakeMyTrip, along with Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, on Monday introduced QR code-based e-tickets for the metro rail that would provide cashless and connected experience to riders. The tech-powered ticket-booking feature would help commuters beat the queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity, a press release from MakeMy Trip, an online travel company said here.

With the new feature, commuters can book the a 'single and return journey ticket and in the subsequent phases, Trip Pass and Store Value Pass can be booked through MakeMyTrips website and app, the release said. Initially, commuters would be able to book tickets for 20 stations and by next month, the facility would be made available at all 49 stations, it said..

