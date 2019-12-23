Indira IVF to invest up to Rs 80 cr to expand presence in south India

Leading fertility chain Indira IVF on Monday said it will invest up to Rs 80 crore to open around 20 centres in south India by March 2020. The company will be focusing to provide services in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Some of the cities that it would be targeting include Mysore, Bellary, Mangalore, Hubli, Davangere, Warangal, Karimnagar, Visakhapatnam among others, Indira IVF said in a statement.

"With 81 centres currently spread across the county, we would be coming up with 15-20 new centres in south India. We would be investing around Rs 70-80 crore for establishing the new centres in south India," Indira IVF Marketing Director Nitiz Murdia said. The company is an industry leader in north India and in order to extent its reach, it is currently focusing on south India, especially Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Indira IVF also has plans to soon expand internationally, Murdia said, without giving any timeframe for the foray outside the country. The company has performed over 50,000 successful in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures in past eight years.

