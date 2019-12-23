Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Infra jumps 5 pc on winning Rs 1,250 cr arbitration award against DVC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:52 IST
Reliance Infra jumps 5 pc on winning Rs 1,250 cr arbitration award against DVC

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure on Monday climbed 5 per cent after the company said it has won an arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The scrip jumped 4.98 per cent to Rs 24.25, its upper circuit limit, on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 4.97 per cent to Rs 24.30, its highest trading permissible limit for the day. The proceeds will be used to pay lenders and reduce the debt of the company, the infrastructure firm said in a filing to the BSE.

A three-member arbitration tribunal unanimously gave the award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure on Saturday, the filing said. Reliance Infrastructure was the engineering and construction contractor for DVC's 1,200 MW Raghunathpur thermal power project in West Bengal, commissioned in 2012.

The arbitration tribunal awarded the case in favour of Reliance Infrastructure and directed DVC to pay Rs 896 crore and return the bank guarantees of Rs 354 crore within four weeks, or pay additional interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum for any delay in payment beyond four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister

Pakistans former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report. Iqbal, 60, was arrested from the National Accountabi...

Iran's Arak reactor secondary circuit goes online

Tehran, Dec 23 AFP A secondary circuit for Irans Arak heavy water reactor has become operational as part of its redesign under the 2015 nuclear deal, the countrys atomic energy chief said on Monday. Today a significant part of the reactor b...

Students protest outside Assam Bhawan demanding release of RTI activist, 93 detained

Ninety-three students were detained from outside Assam Bhawan on Monday when they were demanding the release of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state. There was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019